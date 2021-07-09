Your sports
Golf
Hole-in-one
While competing Thursday in the Yellowstone County Juniors at Par 3, Kenzie Walsh of Billings aced the No. 1 hole. Her perfect shot was witnessed by Isabella Johnson, Hannah Adams and Alyssa Robertus.
Yellowstone County Juniors
Par 3
Thursday
Boys
16-17: 1. Sam Norman 29; 2. Casey Wilson 30; 3. Cade Wagner 31
15: 1. Trayson Hart 29; 2. Kyle Kennah 30; 3. Brady McCollum 31
14: 1. Logan Connolly 27; 2. Eli Stenberg 31; 3. Alexander Brester 34
13: 1. Jackson Eckley 28; 2. Royce Taylor 31; 3. Riley Meyer 32
12: 1. Gabe Glassing 35; 2. Cash Toscano 40; 3. Evan Zeilstra 41
11: 1. Colin Jensen 28; 2. Cord Logan 31; 3. Jack Nielsen 35
8-10: 1. Shawn Bryson 22; 2. Colton Tourtlotte 27; 3. Holden Guenthner 30
Girls
15-17: 1. Kenzie Walsh 24; 2. Hannah Adams 29; 3. Rebecca Washington 30
11-14: 1. Paige Loberg 36; 2. Kennadie Peterman 57
8-10: 1. Avery Norman 20; 2. Clare Jensen 24; 3. Cailyn Rudolph 25
