Your sports

Golf

Hole-in-one

While competing Thursday in the Yellowstone County Juniors at Par 3, Kenzie Walsh of Billings aced the No. 1 hole. Her perfect shot was witnessed by Isabella Johnson, Hannah Adams and Alyssa Robertus.

Yellowstone County Juniors

Par 3

Thursday

Boys

16-17: 1. Sam Norman 29; 2. Casey Wilson 30; 3. Cade Wagner 31

15: 1. Trayson Hart 29; 2. Kyle Kennah 30; 3. Brady McCollum 31

14: 1. Logan Connolly 27; 2. Eli Stenberg 31; 3. Alexander Brester 34

13: 1. Jackson Eckley 28; 2. Royce Taylor 31; 3. Riley Meyer 32

12: 1. Gabe Glassing 35; 2. Cash Toscano 40; 3. Evan Zeilstra 41

11: 1. Colin Jensen 28; 2. Cord Logan 31; 3. Jack Nielsen 35

8-10: 1. Shawn Bryson 22; 2. Colton Tourtlotte 27; 3. Holden Guenthner 30

Girls

15-17: 1. Kenzie Walsh 24; 2. Hannah Adams 29; 3. Rebecca Washington 30

11-14: 1. Paige Loberg 36; 2. Kennadie Peterman 57

8-10: 1. Avery Norman 20; 2. Clare Jensen 24; 3. Cailyn Rudolph 25

Tags

Load comments