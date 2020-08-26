Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors Day, Two Best Ball: 21 Brad Jensen/Tom King/Edward Dean/Phillip Griffin; 13 Fred Kazmierski/Kenneth Sandvik/Patrick Burton.
Yegen
Wed. Seniors
Club Championship
B Flight round of day: Jim Sears 70
A Flight low round: Jim Doll 73
H Flight great gross: Greg Smith 83
J Flight chasing best net of tournament: Leroy Morse
Flags: 1 Gerald Yager. 2 Wayne Leischner. 3 Charlie Peaton. 4 Jim Hatten. 5 Wes Stahl. 6 Dave Hilde. 7 Paul Parker. 8 Joe White. 9 Gary Good. 10 Jim Hatten. 11 Joe White. 12 Greg Branstetter. 13 Jerry Rivinius. 14 Kenny Wilbert. 15 George Allen. 16 Jim Doll. 17. George Allen. 18 Bill Johnson.
Lake Hills
Seniors
Vegas Tournament: (59) Bob Frank, Glenn Hageman, Jake Ketterling, Howard Sumner; (60) Tie, Sam Kirkaldi, Todd Koepp, Dale Nagel, Doug Stenglein; John Alberta, John Hamby, Darryl Helmer, Rob McDonald; (61) Bob Holloway, Jim Reno, Cobey Theade, Jack Wahl.
Flags: 12 Scott Anderson, 14 Jack Wahl, 16 Rod Kessler, 18 Jake Ketterling.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
A, B-C, D-Two man Shamble-2 net scores: 121-Bruce Grendahl, Cliff Frank, Gerry Bittner, Harvey Susott; 123-Max Erickson, Ace Barcus, Scott Armstrong, Rick Hobbs; 124-Randy Bodley, Ron Whitworth, Michael Cary, Jim Pickens; 126-Scott Dickinson, Keith Beartusk, Al Pehler, Cliff Amundsen; 127-Kim Carlson, Bill Lynn, Cliff Schell, Donald Charpentier, Ron Lassiter.
Par 3
Ladies League Tournament
Gross Champion: Nancy Schieno 61.
Net Champion: Joanne Dodd 51.
Flight 1: Gross 1st, Irene Kawane 66; 2nd Rebecca Hagen 67; Net 1st, Penny Sipes 56, Donna Timmermam 56, Alicia Lee 56; 2nd Ginny Simpson 62.
Flight 2: Gross 1st, Elvira Wilcox 69, Gina Zeilstra 69; 2nd Joyce Pulley 76; Net 1st, Diane Cochran 57; 2nd Billie Krenzler 60.
Flight 3: Gross 1st, Jeanne Astle 73; 2nd Vicki Bell 77; Net 1st, Donna Newell 56; 2nd Carol Jensen 59.
Flight 4: Gross 1st, Susan Stewart 76, Laurie Dolan 76; 2nd Joyce Norris 78; Net 1st, Susan Johnson 54; 2nd Carolyn Collis 58.
Flight 5: Gross 1st, Dolly Morrison 83; 2nd Shirley Hamby 89; Net 1st, Joyce Ramseier 59; 2nd Norma Karls 67, Janet Cook 67.
Flight 6: Gross 1st, Marlene Wagner 90, Dez Wyman 90, Alice Nickoloff 90; 2nd Lynn Redman 94; Net 1st, Sharon Feeley 59; 2nd Shari Larson 64.
