agate Scoreboard: Your Sports May 1, 2021

GolfHole-In-One Steve Staebler aced the 130-yard No. 12 hole using a 9-iron on the Link course at Pryor Creek Friday. Witnesses: Dan Singer, Paul Hart and Joel Leite.
