Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Suzette Comstock 205, Angie Kleindl 522; Brent Ostermiller 267, Travis Ernster 703
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shaunna Nickel 213-538; Josh Johnson 288, Dayton Willoughby 691
Drifter: Bailey Bischoff 300, Chris Guidry 856
Plaza: Darla Dunham 225-593
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 187-534; Doug Debus 256, Nick Miller 614
Sunset Bowl
Derby: Val Miller 186-522
Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 287-722
Federal: Chris Dobitz 187-496; Shawn Sibley 236-629
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 261-560
