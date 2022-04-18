Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Suzette Comstock 205, Angie Kleindl 522; Brent Ostermiller 267, Travis Ernster 703

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shaunna Nickel 213-538; Josh Johnson 288, Dayton Willoughby 691

Drifter: Bailey Bischoff 300, Chris Guidry 856

Plaza: Darla Dunham 225-593

T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 187-534; Doug Debus 256, Nick Miller 614

Sunset Bowl

Derby: Val Miller 186-522

Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 287-722

Federal: Chris Dobitz 187-496; Shawn Sibley 236-629

Consolidated: Logan Breshears 261-560

Tags

Load comments