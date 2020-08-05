Golf
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble 1 Drive Each: 1st. Ben Graves/Rich Hageman/C.W. Lo/Jim Koessler 33, 2nd. Dave Rye/Mike Hansen/Jerry Wolf/Art Geiger 34.
Lake Hills
Low Gross/Low Net (Individual) Tournament
A Flight: Low Gross (37) Ron Burke. Low Net: (31) Si Simonsen, Tie (33) Bob Nisbet, Gary Ugrin.
B Flight: Low Gross: (42) Ralph Blee. Low Net: (34) Chuck Morgan, Tie (35) Jim Keeling, Tony Nave.
C Flight: Low Gross: (44) Tom Schillinger. Low Net: Tie: (36) Pat Joyce, Bill Benjamin, (37) Howard Sumner.
D Flight: Low Gross: (47) Marv Jochems. Low Net: (35) Dan Carroll, (36) Paul Mock, Tie (37) Rick Stabio, Del Hayter.
Flags: 1: Glenn Hageman. 4: Bill Laurent. 4: Jim Keeling. 9: Si Simonsen.
Yegen
Wed. Seniors
ProAm 1 Gross & 2 nets: Phil Hageman, David Hilde, Ted Rist, Scott McMillin 199, Jim Doll, Ron Syens, Rick Lenhardt, Neal Nash 200, Dennis Osborne, Jerry Rivinius, Gary Lefor, Wayne Leischner 202, Jack Gauer, Pete Conway, Roy Schmidt, Tim Schug 203, Wade Freiboth, Charlie Peaton, Jack Payne, Ralph Snodgrass 204 Card Playoff, Jim Ashcraft, Brian Reay, Dan Bergstrom, Sam Deckert 204.
Laurel
Seniors
Gross: (78) Bert Bridger
Net: (67) Mike King
Team: (126) Dick McQueen, Bill Lindberg, Mike King, Rick Ketterling.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Two Best Ball: 132 Brad Jensen/Steve Duganz/Walt Degnan; 143 Bill Smoot/Phill Griffin/Jay Atwell.
Ladies Day
T& F’s: Karen Stensrud 34, Karen Hayes 36.5, Jennie Typanski 36.5.
Flags: 5 Rene Freitag, 8 Jo Swain, 9 Karen Hayes, 10 Rene Freitag, 14 Donna Durham, 17 Linda Clawson.
Par 3
Low Gross, Low Net 8
Flight 1: Gross, Lisa Forsberg 62,Rebecca Hagen 63, Irene Kawane 63; Net, Alicia Lee 47, Penny Sipes 51
Flight 2: Gross, Elvira Wilcox 69, Billie Krenzler 73, Sandy Leach 73. Net, Vicki Bell 51, Carol Jensen 51, Joyce Pulley 55, Gina Zeilstra 55
Flight 3: Gross, Donna Lance 70, Donna Newell 76.Net, Jeanette Bejot 50, Laurie Dolan 52.
Flight 4: Gross, Lynn Redman 79, Brenda Kirby 87, Sheri Raush 87. Net, Shari Larson 58, Dolly Morrison 61, Sharon Feeley 61.
