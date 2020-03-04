Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Dennis Mitchell, 233-245-279-757, Jubilee Seniors, 189 avg.
Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 278-213-236-727, Pioneer, 202 avg.
Basketball
City Rec
Men's at Castle Rock: Commercial Risk Managers 66, Computers Unlimited 52; Divide Elite 64, Winn-Marion Barber 61 (3 OT).
Pryor Creek
Seniors, four-person scramble: Ned Johnerson/Bob Hanson/Dick Montague/Chuck Jensen 72, Kim Carlson/Don Charpentier/Riley Goggins/Jim Capser 72, Max Erickson/Ed Barry/Wayne Bauer/Dick Allran 76, Bruce Grendahl/Cliff Frank/Ray Hicks/Joel Leite 78.
