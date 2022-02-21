Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Velma Seymour 222-534; Phil Koteny 279-727
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 223-602; Casey Degner 279-671
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 132-364; Bob Hanson 230-672
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 224-544; Dennis Mitchell 255-672
Monday Nite Mixed: Olivia Jenks 222, Michelle Morgan 585; Christian Rogers 245, Derek Bergum 728
Drifter: Dayton Willoughby 279-705
Sojourners: Donna Degner 225-612
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 209-558; Mike Brophy 242-653, Darrell Reinhardt 242
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 233-564; Keith Bushman 267, Josh Johnson 725
Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 191-470; Bruce Phillips 224, Steve Hagen 630
Six Shooters: Velma Seymour 223-588
Pioneer: Josh Link 278-770
Plaza: Khanthaly Keutla 186, Lory Jennings 524
Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 233-522
Bowlers Edge: Mike O'Dore 278-760
T.G.I.F.: Nichole Bishop 201-518; Marv Clover 212, Eric Woods 566
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Mari Barbero 144, Hope Bunk 585; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 210, Felipe Armendariz 566; Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 110, Aubrey Marston 292; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 160, Evan VanLuchene 424
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 176-474; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 88-227; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 142-391
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - EllyAnna Hale 181-484; Boys 12 & Up - Tyler Lawrence 203, Will Linden 573
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Karen Olesen 188-485; Ryan Rodgers 266-664
Tuesday Nite Terror: Rhonda McJunkin 211, Kathy Stiles 542; Joel Borg 278, Dusty Eiden 684
Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 179-527; Matt Ingold 233, Kyle Wyckoff 644
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 213-554
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 258, TJ Johnston 691
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 208-570; Greg McCannel 246-597
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 253-609; Steven Kirby 237-635
Consolidated: Gavin Spinler 211-586
Mystic: Kaylee Cook 246-598; Danny Barcus 231-606
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 129-215; Boys 11 & Under - Jayce Guscott 115-206
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 136, Emma Johannessen 345; Boys 12 & Up - Landen Evans 196-569; Boys 11 & Under - Levi Halama 143-337
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 225, Karissa Ottenbacher 564; John Morris 237-664
Wednesday Night League: Cassie Huck 201, Kaylie Cook 533; Gary Wood 252, Rich Westberg 648
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 139, Kylee Kutzler 387; Boys 12 & Up - Easton Boyles 213, Quintin Gibbs; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 111-304; Boys 11 & Under - Brayden Hoban 199-511
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Assoc.
Rose City Lanes, Lovell, Wyo.
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyo., defeated John Whitaker of Roundup in the championship match on Sunday, 227-202.
With the win, Brown took home $200, while Whitaker earned $180.
The high game was posted by Leo Miller of Gillette, Wyo., with a 287 in qualifying. The top qualifier was Forrest Cole of Lander, Wyo., with 923 for four games.
There were 46 bowlers who competed from Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Whitaker (Roundup), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Dave Winslow, Forest Cole (Lander, Wyo.), Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Jack Schmidt, Bob Pribyl, Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Joe Rooney, Ron Engelhardt, Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Tim Zorn, Monte Haugen (Ashland), Les Comer (Dillon), Ken Taft, John Lafko (Columbus), Bill Dugan, Mike Scheppele, Craig Nickel, Bim Marston (Hardin), Leo Miller (Gillette, Wyo.), Kirk Morgan (Cody, Wyo.), Tom Shea, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Darin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Mark Hayashi, Jim Hill, Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Dan Dolan, Fred Larson (Williston, N.D.).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday March 20, at Treasure Lanes in Livingston. There will be two shifts of qualifying with shift times at 9 and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament. The second shift is already scheduled full. Any bowlers who will not be attending that have already signed up for the second shift, along with those wanting to reserve a spot in the tourney, should contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com .
