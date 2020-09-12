Golf
Yellowstone
Member-Member
Overall Winners: Josh Hedge / Tim Kienitz
Flight 1: Joshua Hedge / Timothy Kienitz 28; James Coleman / Gregg Eliot 26.5.
Flight 2: Lance Egan / Steve Wojcik 29.5; David Eames / Victor Stark 27.
Flight 3: Jacob Brosovich / Roger Daniel 29; Nathan Royer / William Royer 27.5.
Flight 4: Patrick Behm / Mark Sorlie 32; Fed Gunville / Douglas McBride 28.
Flight 5: Brian Christenson / Mattew Stroud 32.5; William Lucas / Greg McDonald 31.
Flight 6: Christopher Ryan / John Satchell 29; Chad Lambourne / Jeffrey Mrachek 27.
Flight 7: Bryce Harrison / Doug Weedin 32; David Cobb / Gregg Wilson 29.5.
Flight 8: Stephen Hatzell / Jason Werholz 32; Gregory Hardy / John Jacobsen 30.5.
Flight 9: Bradley Jensen / Gary Pollock 29.5; Troy Dugger / Jeffrey Winkler 28.
Flight 10: Chad Barrett / Thomas Dunne 30.5; Mark Dawson / Kevin Kraft 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.