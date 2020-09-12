Golf

Yellowstone

Member-Member

Overall Winners: Josh Hedge / Tim Kienitz

Flight 1: Joshua Hedge / Timothy Kienitz 28; James Coleman / Gregg Eliot 26.5.

Flight 2: Lance Egan / Steve Wojcik 29.5; David Eames / Victor Stark 27.

Flight 3: Jacob Brosovich / Roger Daniel 29; Nathan Royer / William Royer 27.5.

Flight 4: Patrick Behm / Mark Sorlie 32; Fed Gunville / Douglas McBride 28.

Flight 5: Brian Christenson / Mattew Stroud 32.5; William Lucas / Greg McDonald 31.

Flight 6: Christopher Ryan / John Satchell 29; Chad Lambourne / Jeffrey Mrachek 27.

Flight 7: Bryce Harrison / Doug Weedin 32; David Cobb / Gregg Wilson 29.5.

Flight 8: Stephen Hatzell / Jason Werholz 32; Gregory Hardy / John Jacobsen 30.5.

Flight 9: Bradley Jensen / Gary Pollock 29.5; Troy Dugger / Jeffrey Winkler 28.

Flight 10: Chad Barrett / Thomas Dunne 30.5; Mark Dawson / Kevin Kraft 27.

