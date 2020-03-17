Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
LIVINGSTON — Chester Gilliam of Lovell, Wyo., defeated Craig Nickel of Billings in the championship match at Treasure Lanes by a score of 192-173 Sunday.
With the win, Gilliam took home $230, while Nickel earned $192.
The high-game was posted by Mike Chappel of Livingston with a 268 game in match play. The the top qualifier was Mark Hodges of Butte with a 937 for four games.
There were 37 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Nickel, Jeff Hess (Columbus), Chappel (Livingston), Stu Summers, Mark Kemp (Livingston), Hodges (Butte), Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Don Loessberg (Belgrade), Keith Loran, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Forest Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Bert Stiles (Broadview), Dave Winslow, Moe Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Darrell Reinhardt, Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Kelton Cole (Livingston), Charlie Speake (Colstrip), George Maragos, Dale Matthaes, Dean Hoyt, Greg McCannel, Lewis Mogel (Forsyth), Les Hicks (Livingston), Ron Engelhardt, Mary Winslow, Vern Tasa (Williston, N.D.), and Jim (JJ) Hill.
The next tournament will be held on April 5 at Town & Country Lanes in Billings. There will be one shift of qualifying at 10 a.m. This is the finals tournament and bowlers must have bowled in three tournaments over the current year. A list of those bowlers who have qualified are on the Double Nickel Association Facebook page. Contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to confirm your place in the tournament.
