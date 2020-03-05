Basketball
Men's City League
Medicine Crow: Beer Boyleras (win), Team Martin (forfeit); Hamman Law 96, MWFBI 90; One Hit Wonders 78, Team Patton 63
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Brad Muri, 228-239-233-700, Fireball, 223 avg.
Big Sky State Games
Shape Up Montana Virtual 5K Walk/Run
Montana’s Big Sky State Games, in conjunction with Shape Up Montana, are introducing a new event called the Shape Up Montana Virtual 5K. The virtual walk/run is designed to take place at your own pace and location. Runners/walkers can complete the distance in one attempt or several. The 5K (3.1 miles) distance can be completed between March 15 and May 1. Participants will receive a T-shirt, bib, and finisher medal. The cost of the Virtual 5K is $20. Participants in the three month Shape Up Montana program will automatically be entered in the Virtual 5K. The Shape Up Montana Virtual 5K is part of the Montana Road Race Trifecta Series sponsored by BSSG. Participants who complete three of the four following special events receive special recognition; Shape Up Montana Virtual 5k, Helena’s Governor’s Cup 5K/10K, Heart and Sole Run 5K/10K, and/or Big Sky State Games Road Race 5K/10/Half Marathon. Online registration and more information is available at shapeupmontana.org, or call (406) 254-7426
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.