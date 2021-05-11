Golf
Lake Hills
Flags: 1 Pat Pitt, 2 Candy Alberi, 4 Alicia Lee, 5 Thelma Hamby, 6 Sharon Fred, 8 Janell Keeling, 9 Jeanette Bejot.
Low putts: Candy Alberi, Mary Johnson, Susan Johnson.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Low putts: Eizabeth Halverson 32, Jennie Typanski 34.
Flags: 4 Susan Barrow, 7 Jennie Typanski, 12 Susan Barrow, 17 Patty McLean.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Shamble: Dale Mack, Greg Charnesky, Chuck Morgan, Ken Haag 175; Allen Krum, Les Jensen, Blaine Purington, Bob Schicktanz 177; Max Erickson, Mike Joyce, Luis Diaz, Walt Archer 184; Tom Feeley, David Kennedy, Dale Nagel, Parris Atherton 185.
Flags: Dale Nagel, Mike Joyce, Dan Dinardi, Parris Atherton.
Hilands
Men's fun night
1-2-3 Waltz: Todd Torbert, Luke Kobold, Dennis Roberts, Dwight MacKay 62; Jeff Gruizenga, Mike Hansen, John Tripp, Craig Diefenderfer 64; Scott Twito, Brad Hedges, Bob Blackford, Dean Studer 65; Bill Schrock, Cote Mangel, Steve Nitz, Jake Korell 65.
Yegen
Ladies night
Flags: 1. Robin Schultz, 2. Rose Crowley, 3. Michele Geer, 4. Mary Harris, 5. Jackie Rose, 6. Elvira Wilcox, 7. Michele Geer, 8. Jane Erickson, 9. Barb Lawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.