Golf

Lake Hills

Flags: 1 Pat Pitt, 2 Candy Alberi, 4 Alicia Lee, 5 Thelma Hamby, 6 Sharon Fred, 8 Janell Keeling, 9 Jeanette Bejot.

Low putts: Candy Alberi, Mary Johnson, Susan Johnson.

Yellowstone

Ladies Day

Low putts: Eizabeth Halverson 32, Jennie Typanski 34.

Flags: 4 Susan Barrow, 7 Jennie Typanski, 12 Susan Barrow, 17 Patty McLean.

Eaglerock

Seniors

Shamble: Dale Mack, Greg Charnesky, Chuck Morgan, Ken Haag 175; Allen Krum, Les Jensen, Blaine Purington, Bob Schicktanz 177; Max Erickson, Mike Joyce, Luis Diaz, Walt Archer 184; Tom Feeley, David Kennedy, Dale Nagel, Parris Atherton 185.

Flags: Dale Nagel, Mike Joyce, Dan Dinardi, Parris Atherton.

Hilands

Men's fun night

1-2-3 Waltz: Todd Torbert, Luke Kobold, Dennis Roberts, Dwight MacKay 62; Jeff Gruizenga, Mike Hansen, John Tripp, Craig Diefenderfer 64; Scott Twito, Brad Hedges, Bob Blackford, Dean Studer 65; Bill Schrock, Cote Mangel, Steve Nitz, Jake Korell 65.

Yegen

Ladies night

Flags: 1. Robin Schultz, 2. Rose Crowley, 3. Michele Geer, 4. Mary Harris, 5. Jackie Rose, 6. Elvira Wilcox, 7. Michele Geer, 8. Jane Erickson, 9. Barb Lawson.

Tags

