Hole-In-One

Trey Adkins aced the 170-yard hole No. 15 at Pryor Creek (Link Course) with an 8-iron on Tuesday. John Kibblewhite, Chad Siroky and Luke Madden witnessed the shot.

Yellowstone

Ladies Day

Low putts: Darcy Bartholomew, 30; Jennie Typanksi, 31; Liz Halverson, 31.

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night

Scramble: Jim Buller/Mark Model/Ken Steinmetz/Russ Fagg/John Ross/Jerry Hanson 30, Ryan Truscott/TJ Umemoto/ Scott Perdew/Jake Korell/Mark Sulser/Dan Barnett 31, Jeff Gruizenga/Todd Torbert/Steve Nitz/Bob Blackford/ Greg Wood 31.

