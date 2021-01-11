Big Sky Fit Kids
Registration opens
Registration is open for the Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge and Day, a program of the Big Sky State Games. The BSFK Challenge is a free youth team physical activity and nutrition program where students track physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption Feb. 1- April 1. BSFK Day features participating schools or classrooms providing 30 minutes of continuous vigorous physical activity.
Each Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge team is coordinated by an adult team captain and consists of 10-30 kids. Teams include students from school classes, clubs, after-school programs, youth groups, etc. Team captains can register their teams at bigskyfitkids.org where they set up their personal dashboard to log their team’s activity and fruit/vegetable servings. Kids are in charge of recording their physical activity and fruit and vegetable servings on a daily recording sheet. Teams/schools that complete the BSFK Challenge tracking program and BSFK Day are entered in drawings for $500.
To register for Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge or Day, visit bigskyfitkids.org or call the BSSG office at 406-254-7426.
Shape Up Montana
Registration opens
Registration for the 19th Annual Shape Up Montana program is underway.
Shape Up Montana is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that aims to help Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices. The team competition is based on accumulated activity by logging miles with the aid of an activity conversion calculator and a smartphone app. A weight loss category, based on healthful eating and physical activity, can be added at no extra charge. Teams of 4 to 10 individuals work together for three months (Feb. 1 – May 1).
The cost for the three-month program is $20 ($15 for sponsors of BSSG programs). The first 500 team captains to enter their team will receive a $10 Scheels gift card. Everyone who enters receives a Shape Up Montana T-shirt, entry into the new Shape Up Montana Virtual 5k Walk/Run, and access to a Shape Up Montana app.
There is also the option to only participate in the virtual 5k. The virtual 5k takes place April 26-30 and participants have the flexibility of choosing their own time and place to complete the walk/run. Participants will receive a T-shirt, bib, and finisher medal. The cost of the virtual 5k is $20. Participants in the 3-month program will automatically be entered in the Virtual 5k.
For information, visit shapeupmontana.org or call 406-254-7426. The T-shirt deadline is Jan. 31 (late entries accepted).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.