Golf

Eaglerock

Senior scramble: 1st - 62 - Allen Krum, Bill Poore, Dick Dye, Roger Clemmons; 2nd - 65 - Jerry Rivinius, Chuck Morgan, Mike Quade, Parris Atherton; 3rd - 66 - Todd Rose, Joe Barbero, Don Charpentier, Pat Joyce.

Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 195-578; Kurt Davey 268-712

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 191, Kandi Christopherson 480; Kasey Corneliusen 288-746

Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 216, Kathy Johnson 539; Dayton Willoughby 280, Travis Ernster 716

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 161-439; Mike Pickett 238-626

Drifter: Dayton Willoughby 280-733

Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 194-557

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 202-525

Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 190-535

T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 208-544; Frank Bubis 236-572

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Karen Olesen 187, Jan Deutscher 463; Ryan Rodgers 279-775

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 205-561; Bob Pribyl 300-748

Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 211, Taylor Moore 524; Brandon Duffy 246-686

Derby: Donna Degner 206, Tawny King-Burgee 515

Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 265-775

Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 182-534; Eric Matthews 257, Skip Heimbichner 568

Federal: Penny Schultz 186-509; Steven Kirby 253, Lonnie Spang 653

Consolidated: John Morris 219-587

Mystic: Marianne Kale 238-662; Danny Barcus 266-678

