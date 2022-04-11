Golf
Eaglerock
Senior scramble: 1st - 62 - Allen Krum, Bill Poore, Dick Dye, Roger Clemmons; 2nd - 65 - Jerry Rivinius, Chuck Morgan, Mike Quade, Parris Atherton; 3rd - 66 - Todd Rose, Joe Barbero, Don Charpentier, Pat Joyce.
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 195-578; Kurt Davey 268-712
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 191, Kandi Christopherson 480; Kasey Corneliusen 288-746
Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 216, Kathy Johnson 539; Dayton Willoughby 280, Travis Ernster 716
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 161-439; Mike Pickett 238-626
Drifter: Dayton Willoughby 280-733
Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 194-557
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 202-525
Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 190-535
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 208-544; Frank Bubis 236-572
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Karen Olesen 187, Jan Deutscher 463; Ryan Rodgers 279-775
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 205-561; Bob Pribyl 300-748
Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 211, Taylor Moore 524; Brandon Duffy 246-686
Derby: Donna Degner 206, Tawny King-Burgee 515
Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 265-775
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 182-534; Eric Matthews 257, Skip Heimbichner 568
Federal: Penny Schultz 186-509; Steven Kirby 253, Lonnie Spang 653
Consolidated: John Morris 219-587
Mystic: Marianne Kale 238-662; Danny Barcus 266-678
