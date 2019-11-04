Bowling

700 Series

Fat Cat Lanes: Jasyn Fox, 248-289-246-783, National League.

Fat Cat Lanes: Mitch Lawson 248-227-239-714, National League. 

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Peggy Mitchell 204, Velma Seymour 506; Matt Lawson 245, Anthony Slevira 611

Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 191-516; Justin Hengelfelt 255, Bob Vogt 616

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 192-512; Travis Ernster 235-593

Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 178-493; Kevin Stiles 238-574

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 221-552; Heiko Kaas 248-640

Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Morgan 189, McKenzie Ostermiller 522; Mike Freund 243-645

Drifter: Josh Link 269, Craig Nickel 725

Tuesday Firesiders: Dianne Cooper 176, Rhonda McJunkin 455

Sojourners: Linda Crowell-Berry 214-545

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 196-526; Arno Wetsch 225, Tom Shea 624

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 206, Jennifer Lester 514; Joe Boggio 257, Randy Holm 257-696

Harmonizers: Sarah MacKenzie 185, Rhonda Bruski 482

Jubilee Seniors: Shelene Boehm 179, Terri Miller 470; Dennis Mitchell 202-575

Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 218-565

Pioneer: Derek Humphrey 267-690

Plaza: Irene Kawane 201-485

Fireflies: Lisa Rittenhouse 210, Sue French 511

Fireball: Dan Dolan 266-668

55 & Holding: Marilyn Harmon 176, Marcia Meloni 469; Michael Jennings 215-571

Sportsman: Josh Link 300-743

T.G.I.F.: Brittany Lanaghan 179-452; Nick Miller 279-608

Fireside Youth Leagues

Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalya Jordan 99-266; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Boltz 212, Caden Mackney 482; Boys 11 & Under – Tyler Lawrence 132, Jacob Fox 531

Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 131-346; Boys 12 & Up – Kale Shore 166 game; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 78-144; Boys 11 & Under – Cameron Gosnell 113 game

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 185-551; Tom Simmons 236, Jered Rorvik 609

Tuesday Night Terror: Kathy Stiles 205, Julie Redfern 566; Ken Taft 278-685

Tuesday Night: Barb Newman 192, Marilyn Moore 501; Dayton Willoughby 239-677

Derby: Carole McNulty 196, Margaret Bauers 489

Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 278-690

Thursday Night Mixed: Donna Degner 198-512; Skip Heimbichner 257-682

Federal: Kim Mueller 216-481; Paul Miron 252, Joe Winters 599

Consolidated: Kerry Baker 235, John Morris 657

Mystic: Julie Fischer 182-497; Danny Barcus 251-650

Sunset Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 12 & Up – Jocinda Fox 109-214; Boys 12 & Up – Logan Jaynes 117, Austin Ray 208; Girls 11 & Under – Stevee Flippen 97-180; Boys 11 & Under - Jesse Welk 110-207

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelyn Debus 143-400; Boys 12 & Up – Kyle Jaynes 234-497; Boys 11 & Under – Landon Fink 144-342

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 203-538.

Guys and gals: Michelle Cahill 192-556. Levi Ziegler 246-693.

American: Chris Guidry 279-697.

Pintoppers: Lacey Barnes 206-512.

Thursday Mixers: Judy Burke 207-514. Dean Hallen 230-646.

National: Jasyn Fox 289-783.

Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 188-518. Dean Hallen 225-637.

Holy Rollers: Halli Klein 209-528. Cameron Schwartz 218, Robert Ouren 600.

Youth 11 & under: Harper Anderson 101, Adelynn Crookston 280. Michael Hughes 140, Ryker Crookston 326.

Youth 12 & over: Elizabeth Paulsen 147-396. Kellen Wrzesinski 189-465.

