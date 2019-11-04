Bowling
700 Series
Fat Cat Lanes: Jasyn Fox, 248-289-246-783, National League.
Fat Cat Lanes: Mitch Lawson 248-227-239-714, National League.
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Peggy Mitchell 204, Velma Seymour 506; Matt Lawson 245, Anthony Slevira 611
Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 191-516; Justin Hengelfelt 255, Bob Vogt 616
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 192-512; Travis Ernster 235-593
Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 178-493; Kevin Stiles 238-574
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 221-552; Heiko Kaas 248-640
Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Morgan 189, McKenzie Ostermiller 522; Mike Freund 243-645
Drifter: Josh Link 269, Craig Nickel 725
Tuesday Firesiders: Dianne Cooper 176, Rhonda McJunkin 455
Sojourners: Linda Crowell-Berry 214-545
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 196-526; Arno Wetsch 225, Tom Shea 624
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 206, Jennifer Lester 514; Joe Boggio 257, Randy Holm 257-696
Harmonizers: Sarah MacKenzie 185, Rhonda Bruski 482
Jubilee Seniors: Shelene Boehm 179, Terri Miller 470; Dennis Mitchell 202-575
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 218-565
Pioneer: Derek Humphrey 267-690
Plaza: Irene Kawane 201-485
Fireflies: Lisa Rittenhouse 210, Sue French 511
Fireball: Dan Dolan 266-668
55 & Holding: Marilyn Harmon 176, Marcia Meloni 469; Michael Jennings 215-571
Sportsman: Josh Link 300-743
T.G.I.F.: Brittany Lanaghan 179-452; Nick Miller 279-608
Fireside Youth Leagues
Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalya Jordan 99-266; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Boltz 212, Caden Mackney 482; Boys 11 & Under – Tyler Lawrence 132, Jacob Fox 531
Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 131-346; Boys 12 & Up – Kale Shore 166 game; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 78-144; Boys 11 & Under – Cameron Gosnell 113 game
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 185-551; Tom Simmons 236, Jered Rorvik 609
Tuesday Night Terror: Kathy Stiles 205, Julie Redfern 566; Ken Taft 278-685
Tuesday Night: Barb Newman 192, Marilyn Moore 501; Dayton Willoughby 239-677
Derby: Carole McNulty 196, Margaret Bauers 489
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 278-690
Thursday Night Mixed: Donna Degner 198-512; Skip Heimbichner 257-682
Federal: Kim Mueller 216-481; Paul Miron 252, Joe Winters 599
Consolidated: Kerry Baker 235, John Morris 657
Mystic: Julie Fischer 182-497; Danny Barcus 251-650
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 12 & Up – Jocinda Fox 109-214; Boys 12 & Up – Logan Jaynes 117, Austin Ray 208; Girls 11 & Under – Stevee Flippen 97-180; Boys 11 & Under - Jesse Welk 110-207
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelyn Debus 143-400; Boys 12 & Up – Kyle Jaynes 234-497; Boys 11 & Under – Landon Fink 144-342
Fat Cat Lanes
Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 203-538.
Guys and gals: Michelle Cahill 192-556. Levi Ziegler 246-693.
American: Chris Guidry 279-697.
Pintoppers: Lacey Barnes 206-512.
Thursday Mixers: Judy Burke 207-514. Dean Hallen 230-646.
National: Jasyn Fox 289-783.
Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 188-518. Dean Hallen 225-637.
Holy Rollers: Halli Klein 209-528. Cameron Schwartz 218, Robert Ouren 600.
Youth 11 & under: Harper Anderson 101, Adelynn Crookston 280. Michael Hughes 140, Ryker Crookston 326.
Youth 12 & over: Elizabeth Paulsen 147-396. Kellen Wrzesinski 189-465.
