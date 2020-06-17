Basketball

Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp

The Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp is June 22-25 at Senior High. 

The camp is for boys entering grades 1-12 in the fall.

Sessions are: Grades 1-6, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Grades 7-9, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Grades 10-12 2-5 p.m. 

The cost is $85.

Those interested can sign up on Monday before camp starts. Registration starts 30 minutes before each session.

For information, contact Billings Senior boys basketball coach Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org .

