Basketball
Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp
The Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp is June 22-25 at Senior High.
The camp is for boys entering grades 1-12 in the fall.
Sessions are: Grades 1-6, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Grades 7-9, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; and Grades 10-12 2-5 p.m.
The cost is $85.
Those interested can sign up on Monday before camp starts. Registration starts 30 minutes before each session.
For information, contact Billings Senior boys basketball coach Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org .
