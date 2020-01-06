Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Velma Seymour 247-576; Phil Koteny 269-664
Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 212-491; Justin Hengelfelt 257, Kasey Corneliusen 652
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 215-589; Nathan Woodard 246-655
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 177-516; Ace Barcus 231-634
Drifter: Josh Link 279-718
Plaza: Robin Carroll 187-460
Fireflies: Sue French 217-560
Fireball: Dale Matthaes 279, Paul Schmidt 279, Tucker Schaff 737
55 & Holding: Marcia Meloni 189-505; Grant Boehm 204, Bruce Phillips 543
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 217-523; Kyle Wyckoff 278-665
Fireside Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 165 game; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 196, Seth Lester 420; Girls 11 & Under – Adria Barbero 85, Maliyah Walks 417; Boys 11 & Under – Evan Van Luchene 150, Brek Strobel 527
Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 114-314; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Fox 181, Jacob Boltz 525
Sunset Bowl
Thursday Night Mixed: Marilyn Moore 207-564; Dave Winslow 269, Skip Heimbichner 694
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 242, Brad Baker 677
Mystic: Brittany Polkow 194, Bobbi Barcus 588; Danny Barcus 245, Ken Taft 701
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up – Connor Parsons 114, Christopher Dunlap 196; Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 101-189
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Jessica Painter 123-347; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 201-526
Fat Cat Lanes
Thursday Mixers: Kaiya Andersen 212, Terry Visser 575; Brett Barker 240-623
National: Stacy Fox 279, Garrett Larson 690
Fat Cat Seniors: Donna Mitchell 215-542; Dean Hallen 267-729
Holy Rollers: Lee Friedt 192, Helen Brown 535; Tony Edwards 234-638
Note: A 9-Pin, No-Tap Tournament is set for Jan. 25-26. Four-member teams (men, women and mixed), with shifts set for noon, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, or to reserve a spot, call 628-8788.
700 Series
Fireside: Travis Ernster, 235-256-225-716, Sportsman, 209 avg.
Fireside: Bailey Bishoff, 209-256-257-732, Sportsman, 214 avg.
Fireside: Josh Link, 217-247-270-734, Sportsman, 235 avg.
Tate Getchell bowls his first 300 game
Tate Getchell of Billings bowled his first 300 game last week while competing in the Sportsman League at Fireside Lanes. His 300 was the starting point for a 694 series, which also included games of 292 and 202.
Getchell is carrying a 208 average.
Big Sky Fit Kids
Registration is open for Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge and Day, a program of the Big Sky State Games. The BSFK Challenge is a free youth team physical activity and nutrition program where students track physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption Feb. 1- April 1. BSFK Day features participating schools, providing 30 minutes of continuous vigorous physical activity for their entire school Feb. 1- May 1 and also in the fall.
Each team is coordinated by an adult team captain and consists of 10-30 kids. Teams include students from school classes, clubs, after school programs, youth groups, etc. Captains can register their teams at bigskyfitkids.org where they set up their personal dashboard to log their team’s activity and fruit/vegetable servings. Kids are in charge of recording their physical activity and fruit and vegetable servings on a daily recording sheet.
Teams/schools that complete the BSFK Challenge tracking program and BSFK Day are entered in drawings for $500.
For information, visit bigskyfitkids.org , or call 406-254-7426.
Youth wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
BWC B-Town Showdown
Saturday
Freestyle
Tot: 40 pounds, Dayton Riffel 6th.
Bantam: 40/45 Pryce Goodell 4th; 50 Connor Riffel 1st; Luke Glennon 6th; 55/60 Robert Tenney 6th.
Midget: 50/55 Joel Alves 5th; 65 Jesse Grossman 2nd; Eddie Arciga 3rd; Adrian Goff 6th; 70 Jacoby Dinardi 2nd; Rossianna Gookin 6th; 75/80 Maycen Flores 2nd; 95/103 Camdon Olmstead 1st; 130 Ché Jones 1st.
Novice: 60 William Alves 1st; Victoria Tenney 2nd; 70 Chris Grossman 1st; 75 Jackson Roby 3rd; 80 Brayden Gookin 1st; Evelyn Arciga 4th; 85 Brayden Gookin 4th; 112/120 Tayden Norby 1st.
Middle School: 91/98 Devin Grossman 1st.
Greco
Tot: 40 Luka Moran 1st; Dayton Riffel 2nd.
Bantam: 40/45 Pryce Goodell 2nd; 50 Connor Riffel 1st; Luke Glennon 5th; 60 Robert Tenney 6th.
Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st; 65 Jesse Grossman 1st; Eddie Arciga 5th; 70 Jacoby Dinardi 1st; Adrian Goff 6th; 75/80 Maycen Flores 2nd; 85/90 Jax Christenson 1st; Kayne Costalez 2nd; 95 Camdon Olmstead 1st.
Novice: 60 William Alves 1st; Victoria Tenney 2nd; 70 Chris Grossman 1st; 75 Jackson Robey 1st; 80 Brayden Gookin 1st; Evelyn Arciga 4th; 85 Brayden Gookin 4th; 105/112/120 Tayden Norby 3rd.
Folkstyle
Tot: 35 Spencer Pentland 1st; 40 Luka Moran 1st; Dayton Riffel 2nd.
Bantam: 40 Pryce Goodell 3rd; Manuel Mill 4th; 50A Connor Riffel 2nd; 50B Luke Glennon 4th; 55A Heston Farnsworth 4th; 60 Robert Tenney 3rd; 70 Jaxon Kegel 3rd.
Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st; 65A Eddie Arciga 2nd; Adrian Goff 6th; 65B Jesse Grossman 1st; Kash Farnsworth 2nd; Leandro Moran 3rd; 70 Jacoby Dinardi 2nd; 80 Maycen Flores 6th; 85 Jax Christenson 2nd; 90 Jax Christenson 1st; Kayne Costalez 3rd; 95 Camdon Olmstead 3rd; 130 Ché Jones 1st.
Novice: 60 William Alves 1st; Victoria Tenney 5th; 70 Chris Grossman 1st; 75 Danny Green 1st; 80 Brayden Gookin 2nd; 90 Bridger Leland 3rd; 112 Lillian Kraiter 4th; 120 Tayden Norby 2nd; 130 Boston Ketterling 2nd.
Middle School: 91 Deven Grossman 1st.
