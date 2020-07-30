Golf
Lake Hills
Wednesday Evening League
Low Gross: Patty Cooper 42.
Low Net: Cindy Reno 32
Flags: 10. Pam Walz, 11. Pam Kaufman 12. Bonnie Zieske 13. Cheryl Sandbak 14. Lisa Forsberg 15. Bonnie Wutzke 16. Janelle Keeling 17. Deb Dougherty 18. Mary Sue Engel
Par 3
Senior Men's League
Best Ball: 1, John Mota, Lowell Dunlop, Dick Wesnick, Jim Haw 95; 2, Max Erickson, Eddie Sandoval, Walter Davidson, Bob Gaughen 96; 3, Roger Ditto, Mark Astle, Jim Besel, Roy Herren 97; 4, Gary Ugrin, John Palagyi, Ray Shrader, Gary Amundson 100.
Hilands
Thursday Men’s Day
Flags: 1/10, Jim Ragain; 3/12 Jack Wandler; 5/14 Zach Robbins; 9/18 Bruce Posey.
Junior Golf
Par 3 is hosting the Optimists International "Tri-Star Golf" Pitch, Putt, & Drive Contest Wednesday, Aug. 5. A free lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the contest beginning at noon. All junior golfers ages 7 to 14 are welcome. The contest will test the golfers on their pitching, putting and driving abilities with prizes for first and second place in each age group.
