Golf
Yellowstone
44th Annual Tee It Up for Kids
Net Best Ball: Jerimiah McGee/Todd Rambur/Justin Gipe/Tom Fox; Mark Dawson/Joe Lipskis/Dana Braumwell/Greg Judson; Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellfug/Bart Erickson/Pete Grass.
Gross Best Ball: Mark Sorlie/Jerry Pearsall/Gregg Wilson/John Nielson; Tim Kienitz/Larry Iverson/Mark Piatowski/Clint Reynolds.
