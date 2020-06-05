Archery
Billings Rod & Gun Club
3D Archery Shoot
A 25-target course is planned with proceeds benefiting the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance.
Registration and action begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Rod & Gun Club, located at 2931 Rod and Gun Club Rd.
The price is $25 for adults and $40 for family. Kids shoot for free. Prizes are available.
For information, call 406-671-7224.
Montana State Northern Summer Sports Camps
LIGHTS BASKETBALL 2020
Lights Shooting Camp, July 20-23, Grades entering 6-9
Lights Youth Camp, July 20-23, Grades entering K-5
Lights Summer League Monday, Starts June 8 League held Monday evenings
For information, contact coach Shawn Huse: shuse@msun.edu (406) 265-4131 or coach Tyler Carter: tyler.carter2@msun.edu (406) 265-3543
SKYLIGHTS BASKETBALL 2020
Skylight Middle School Camp July 27-30 Grades entering 6-9
Skylight Youth Camp July 27-30 Grades entering K-5
Skylight Summer League Tuesday's, Starts June 16 League held Tuesday evenings
Hoops For A Cause TBA
K-4 boys & girls from 9 a.m.-noon
5-8 boys & girls from 1-4 p.m.
For information, contact Chris Mouat: cmouat@msun.edu (406) 265-3584 or coach Sierra Richards: sierra.richards@msun.edu (406) 265-3779
SKYLIGHT VOLLEYBALL 2020
Skylight Youth Camp August 3-5 Grades entering 3-5
Skylight Middle School Camp August 3-5 Grades entering 6-8
Skylight High School Camp August 6-8 Grades entering 9-12
Skills Camp June 13-14, July 11-12 Grades entering 7-12
Practice + Play Camp Starts Wednesday, June 10 Any Grade
Coaches Clinic June 27, July 25
For information, contact coach Jerry Wagner: jerry.wagner@msun.edu (406) 265-4112
For information on all the MSU-Northern camps, visit https://golightsgo.com/sports/2016/9/27/sport-camps.aspx .
Golf
Hole-In-One
Sean Benson aced the 125-yard No. 3 Hole on Friday at Briarwood using a SW. Witnesses were Jhett Braley, Hayden Peters, Jake Hagenbuch, and Brady Hoiness.
Kenzie Walsh aced the 102-yard eighth hole at Yellowstone on Friday using a pitching wedge. John Kelly and Kennedy Venner were witnesses.
Hilands
Ladies Point Par Game: 9 hole, June Larson (6 pts), Deb Walker (5 pts). 18 hole, Vicki Hicks (14 pts), Deborah Roberts (13 pts), Kathy Barr (10 pts).
