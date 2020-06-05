Archery

Billings Rod & Gun Club

3D Archery Shoot

A 25-target course is planned with proceeds benefiting the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance. 

Registration and action begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Rod & Gun Club, located at 2931 Rod and Gun Club Rd.

The price is $25 for adults and $40 for family. Kids shoot for free. Prizes are available.

For information, call 406-671-7224.

Montana State Northern Summer Sports Camps

LIGHTS BASKETBALL 2020

Lights Shooting Camp, July 20-23, Grades entering 6-9 

Lights Youth Camp, July 20-23, Grades entering K-5 

Lights Summer League Monday, Starts June 8 League held Monday evenings  

For information, contact coach Shawn Huse: shuse@msun.edu (406) 265-4131 or coach Tyler Carter: tyler.carter2@msun.edu (406) 265-3543

SKYLIGHTS BASKETBALL 2020

Skylight Middle School Camp July 27-30 Grades entering 6-9 

Skylight Youth Camp July 27-30 Grades entering K-5  

Skylight Summer League Tuesday's, Starts June 16 League held Tuesday evenings 

Hoops For A Cause TBA

K-4 boys & girls from 9 a.m.-noon

5-8 boys & girls from 1-4 p.m. 

For information, contact Chris Mouat: cmouat@msun.edu (406) 265-3584 or coach Sierra Richards: sierra.richards@msun.edu (406) 265-3779

SKYLIGHT VOLLEYBALL 2020

Skylight Youth Camp August 3-5 Grades entering 3-5 

Skylight Middle School Camp August 3-5 Grades entering 6-8 

Skylight High School Camp August 6-8 Grades entering 9-12 

Skills Camp June 13-14, July 11-12 Grades entering 7-12 

Practice + Play Camp Starts Wednesday, June 10 Any Grade 

Coaches Clinic June 27, July 25 

For information, contact coach Jerry Wagner: jerry.wagner@msun.edu (406) 265-4112

For information on all the MSU-Northern camps, visit https://golightsgo.com/sports/2016/9/27/sport-camps.aspx .

Golf

Hole-In-One

Sean Benson aced the 125-yard No. 3 Hole on Friday at Briarwood using a SW. Witnesses were Jhett Braley, Hayden Peters, Jake Hagenbuch, and Brady Hoiness.

Kenzie Walsh aced the 102-yard eighth hole at Yellowstone on Friday using a pitching wedge. John Kelly and Kennedy Venner were witnesses. 

Hilands 

Ladies Point Par Game: 9 hole, June Larson (6 pts), Deb Walker (5 pts). 18 hole, Vicki Hicks (14 pts), Deborah Roberts (13 pts), Kathy Barr (10 pts).

Tags

Load comments