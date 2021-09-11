Golf
Yellowstone
Men's Member-Member
Overall champions: Seth Hedge/John Hedge
Flight 1: Jake Hedge/Justin Moser 31.5; Josh Hedge/Tim Kienitz 30.5.
Flight 2: Marty Balcos/Brad Fox 33.5; Greg Elliot/Dan Sullivan 31.
Flight 3: Jake Finnicum/Pat White 29.5; Aaron Huseth/Adam Zwemke 25.5.
Flight 4: Austin Dean/Ed Dean 32; Rod Kastelitz/Dave Reed 29.5.
Flight 5: John Hedge/Seth Hedge 34; Todd Dawson/Greg Koch 26.
Flight 6: John Soares/Josh Soares 32.5; Kevin Brewer/Tom Madden 30.
Flight 7: Brayden Wickam/Scott Wickam 38.5; Mike Bogy/Ian Grosulak 27.5.
Flight 8: Troy Dugger/Jeff Winkler 31; Steve Hatzell/Jason Wetholz 30.5.
Flight 9: Pat Burton/Jared Harris 33; Steve Zabawa/Randy Swenson 29.5.
Derby: John Hedge/Seth Hedge; Jake Hedge/Justin Moser; Brad Fox/Marty Balcos.
Par 3
First Presbyterian Church Scramble
Results: 1, Pat Thomas/Kathy Thomas/Bruce Hoffman/Karla Hoffman/Megan Lorentz, 45; 2, Dennis Rudolph/Chuck Wood/Wayne Hofferber/Bordan Thomas, 47; 3, Dan Ehland/Barbara Whittle/Garth Quade/Dave Carroll, 48.
