Golf
Pryor Creek
Seniors Shamble: Rick Roedocker/Dan Singer/Ron Whitworth/Rick Reid/Mike Carey 121, Bob Oostermeyer/Cliff Picken/Don Charpentier/Joe Meyer 128, Steve Staebler/Tom Corbin/Gerry Bittner/Jim Casper 128.
Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Jerry Heimburgner 257-279-217-753, Goodfellowship, 211 avg.
Sunset: Ken Taft, 275-235-258-768, Tuesday Night Terror, 215 avg.
Sunset: Frank Jones, 265-237-213-715, Metro, 191 avg.
Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 247-234-225-706, Metro, 220 avg.
Sunset: Jered Rorvik, 245-202-264-711, Metro, 185 avg.
Sunset: Jim Blakeley, 223-278-278-779, Thursday Night Mixed, 191 avg.
