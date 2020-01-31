Golf

Pryor Creek

Seniors Shamble: Rick Roedocker/Dan Singer/Ron Whitworth/Rick Reid/Mike Carey 121, Bob Oostermeyer/Cliff Picken/Don Charpentier/Joe Meyer 128, Steve Staebler/Tom Corbin/Gerry Bittner/Jim Casper 128.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Jerry Heimburgner 257-279-217-753, Goodfellowship, 211 avg.

Sunset: Ken Taft, 275-235-258-768, Tuesday Night Terror, 215 avg.

Sunset: Frank Jones, 265-237-213-715, Metro, 191 avg.

Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 247-234-225-706, Metro, 220 avg.

Sunset: Jered Rorvik, 245-202-264-711, Metro, 185 avg.

Sunset: Jim Blakeley, 223-278-278-779, Thursday Night Mixed, 191 avg.

