Golf

Eaglerock

Seniors Scramble

Top teams: 1, Dan Tryan/Ron Peterson/Ed Barry/John Witner, 65; 2, David Armstrong/Les Jensen/Dale Nagel/Del Denton, 66; 3, Tom Feeley/Lane Snyder/Roy Schmidt/ Paris Atherton, 67; Dennis Newell/Joe Barbero/Dick Kosmicki/Pat Joyce, 68; 5, Dale Mack/Tye Schultz/Dick Jonasen/Scott McMillin, 69

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night Scramble

Top teams: 1, J. Korell/D. Hudiburgh/J. Gruizenga/J.Hanson, 33 (scorecard playoff); 2, R. Hageman/B. Blackford/J. Ross/ T. Torbert, 33.

