Golf

Yellowstone

Helen Wilson Memorial Tournament of Champions

Champion: 77 Alexis Hightower

Runner-up: 82 Kathie Dugger

Low Net: 67 Sharon Spooner

2nd Net: 71 Jan Thompson

Marynell Heringer Team Champions: 159 Alexis Hightower & Kathie Dugger

Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 193-518; Paul George 257-762

Fireside Embers: Tennille Cihak 202, Sydney Harris 518; Kasey Corneliusen 247, Casey Degner 625

Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 197-509; Jake Marsich 299-701

Drifter: Troy Johannessen 257-730

Sojourners: Donna Degner 196, Carolyn Cook 503

Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 204-529; Dennis Mitchell 256-679

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jamie Weed 194, Jennifer Smith 483; Dean Hoyt 278-688

Six Shooters: Doris Stalker 234-579

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 209-525

Fireflies: Debbie Farrar 192-506

Fireball: Travis Ernster 278, Randy Boyles 737

T.G.I.F.: Melissa Hayashi 169-438; Nick Miller 245-604

Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Kylie Bertrand 348 series, Hope Bunk 235-654; Boys 12 & Up – Brek Strobel 223, Ethan Lester 559; Girls 11 & Under – Aubrey Marston 99, Kinsley Link 288; Boys 11 & Under – Gunnar Hartman 130, Evan Van Luchene 320

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 217-592; Ryan Rodgers 217-558

Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 224, Rhonda McJunkin 531; Joel Borg 228, John Grimstad 613

Tuesday Night: Taylor Moore 136-373; Ron Engelhardt 232, Trevor Dimon 601

Derby: Carol McNulty 180, Val Miller 479

Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 242, Cordell Bird 641

Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 215-544; Jim Blakeley 245-568

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 209-470; Jim Moody 204-562

Consolidated: Jered Rorvik 206, John Morris 578

Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Rylie Mapston 132, Emma Johannessen 351; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 190-450

