Golf
Yellowstone
Helen Wilson Memorial Tournament of Champions
Champion: 77 Alexis Hightower
Runner-up: 82 Kathie Dugger
Low Net: 67 Sharon Spooner
2nd Net: 71 Jan Thompson
Marynell Heringer Team Champions: 159 Alexis Hightower & Kathie Dugger
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 193-518; Paul George 257-762
Fireside Embers: Tennille Cihak 202, Sydney Harris 518; Kasey Corneliusen 247, Casey Degner 625
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 197-509; Jake Marsich 299-701
Drifter: Troy Johannessen 257-730
Sojourners: Donna Degner 196, Carolyn Cook 503
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 204-529; Dennis Mitchell 256-679
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jamie Weed 194, Jennifer Smith 483; Dean Hoyt 278-688
Six Shooters: Doris Stalker 234-579
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 209-525
Fireflies: Debbie Farrar 192-506
Fireball: Travis Ernster 278, Randy Boyles 737
T.G.I.F.: Melissa Hayashi 169-438; Nick Miller 245-604
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Kylie Bertrand 348 series, Hope Bunk 235-654; Boys 12 & Up – Brek Strobel 223, Ethan Lester 559; Girls 11 & Under – Aubrey Marston 99, Kinsley Link 288; Boys 11 & Under – Gunnar Hartman 130, Evan Van Luchene 320
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 217-592; Ryan Rodgers 217-558
Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 224, Rhonda McJunkin 531; Joel Borg 228, John Grimstad 613
Tuesday Night: Taylor Moore 136-373; Ron Engelhardt 232, Trevor Dimon 601
Derby: Carol McNulty 180, Val Miller 479
Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 242, Cordell Bird 641
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 215-544; Jim Blakeley 245-568
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 209-470; Jim Moody 204-562
Consolidated: Jered Rorvik 206, John Morris 578
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Rylie Mapston 132, Emma Johannessen 351; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 190-450
