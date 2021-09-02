Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior Championship
Overall Gross Champion: Clay Schwartz, 155
Overall Net Champion: Jim Lee, 133
Flight A: Gross: 1, Clay Schwartz; 2, Ned Johnerson; 3, Mike Palagyi; 4, Bill Ehresman. Net: 1, Scott Dickinson; 2, Kirt Christensen; 3, Bruce Grensahl; 4, Doug Wilson.
Flight B: Gross: 1, Dave Malek; 2, Doug Johnson; 3, Barry Bolton; 4, Dan Vogt. Net: 1, Tom Corbin; 2, Jerry Olson; 3, Randy Bodley; 4, Ace Barcus.
Flight C: Gross: 1, Max Erickson; 2, Cliff Frank; 3, Roger Ditto; 4, Bob Riehl. Net: 1, Martin Rukstad; 2, Dan Singer; 3, Jim Moody; 4, Bruce Dunkin.
Flight D: Gross: 1, Wayne Bauer; 2, Dennis Newell; 3, Denny McGinnis; 4, Dave Scott. Net: 1, Fred Montgomery; 2, Tom Romine; 3, Michael Cary; 4, Gary Scheutzle.
Flight E: Gross: 1, Jim Lee; 2, Bob Wilson; 3, Scott Alexander; 4, Randy Perry. Net: 1, Pete Peterson; 2, Dave Davidson; 3, Dick Jonasen; 4, Joel Leite.
Flight F: Gross: 1, Dick Dye; 2, Blaine Purington; 3, Jim Herold; 4, Charles Jensen. Net: 1, Donald Charpentier; 2, Randy Thomas; 3, Pat Sherman; 4, Larry Iacopini.
Flight G: Gross: 1, Gary Mjolsness; 2, Jim Rex; 3, Rick Schaff; 4, Gene Bohleen. Net: 1, Harvey Susott; 2, Dick Walker; 3, Kenny Southworth; 4, Daryl Wulff.
Yegen
Monday Senior Championship
Low Net: John Beaudry, 129.
Player of the Year: Chuck Willkom.
Flight A: Gross: Mike Holtz 156. Net: Dick Phillips 145, Kenny Wilbert 149.
Flight B: Gross: Mack & Brown 151. Net: John Kemp 136, Clark Swan 148.
Flight C: Gross: Wally Holter 163. Net: Rico Brennan 143, Brian Gouldsberry 144.
Flight D: Gross: Greg Branstetter 166. Net: Pete Conway139, Wade Freiboth 142.
Flight E: Gross: Ron Bailey 168. Net: Ray Shrader 144, Gordon Krumheuer 145, Wes Stahl 145.
Flight F: Gross: David Kennedy 166. Net: Ted Rist 148, Quentin Gilham 148.
Flight G: Gross: Steve Hellenthal 165. Net: Dave Cantrell 131, Scott Armstrong 135.
Flight H: Gross: Ray Schuld 170. Net: Larry Karls 135, Richard Rodriquez 146.
Flight I: Gross: Bill Pedersen 178. Net: Gary Lefor 144, Doug Green 146.
Flight J: Gross: Bob Schuler 181. Net: Jack Payne 140, Don Stewart 146.
Flight K: Gross: Jim Hatten 181. Net: Sandy MacDonald 139, John Fekety 144, Michael Jennings 144.
Flight L: Gross: John Beaudry 181. Net: Larry Larson 140, Bob Eggebrecht 143.
Par 3
Men's Senior League
Results: 1(tie), Tom Fox, Scott McMillin, Jim Brown, George Boe, 50; 1(tie), Jesse Mota, Jim Sadowski, Roy Herren, Bart Rice, 50.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Results: Milt Strong 3 & 1 over Bill Laurent; Todd Koepp 5 & 4 over Mike Joyce; Dan Tryan Even with Gary Ugrin; Randy Holm 4 & 2 over Dave Williams; Jack Wahl 5 & 4 over Jim Keeling; Ralph Blee 7 & 5 over Gary Pearsall; Bob Frank 5 & 4 over Bob Holloway; Mike Sullivan 6 & 5 over Bob Marshall; Dell Hayter 3 & 2 over Ron Cole.
Disc golf
Yellowstone County Championship
The Yellowstone County Championship tournament for disc golf is scheduled for Saturday at the Pioneer Park course in Billings. There will be divisions for recreational, amateur and professional disc golfers. Registration is set for 7:15 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, near the Zimmerman Center. The first round of competition is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. The recreational division will play one round of 18 holes, while the amateur and professional levels will play two rounds of 18 holes. For information, contact Top Tier Disc Golf at 406-371-7144.
