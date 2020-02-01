Amateur boxing

2020 National Silver Gloves

at Independence, Mo.

Billings Elite Amateur Boxing

Kyla Riddle won her match Friday by unanimous decision to advance to the finals against Ayanna Okimish of Wisconsin. Angellee Wellknown won her spot in the finals by KO only 28 seconds into her semifinal match and will box Dymond Hardaway of Georgia.

Other Billings boxers in the finals Saturday were Steven Potter Jr., Bianca Morales, and Johaunna Martinez. Gabriel Gallegos was uncontested. Kaiden Coates and Mia Garcia dropped their semifinal bouts via decisions. Kale Shore was set to box for a spot in the finals.

