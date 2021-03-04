Golf

Holes-In-One

George Bradley aced hole No. 10, a 143-yard layout, with an 8-iron at Par 3 on Wednesday. The witnesses were Corinne Grimm and Ben Selby.

Pete Peterson aced the 136-yard No. 12 hole on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek Golf Club on Thursday. He used a 7-iron and was witnessed by Dan Singer, Cliff Pickens, and Kirt Christensen.

Bowling

700 Series

Ron Engelhardt, 232-259-244-725, Tues. Mixed League, 203 avg.

Matt Ingold, 245-226-257-728, Wed. Metro League, 208 avg.

Swimming

Montana Swimming Club State Championships

Billings Aquatic Club results

Highlights: BAC was the overall team, girls and boys Montana state champions. 

BAC Individual State Champions

Peter Thompson - 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free, Mile

Hayden Jakub - 50 Free, 100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Free

Sophia Hasiak - 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back

Ella Klies - 200 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 IM

Liam Kerns - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 200 Breast

Long Huynh - 200 Fly, 200 Back, 100 Back

Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 IM

Josie Cancro - 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free

Ty Zarbock - 200 Fly, 100 Fly

Ethan Brown - 400 IM, 200 IM

Alysa Kaufman - 200 Fly, Mile

Tucker Rice - 500 Free, Mile

Adrienne Hasiak - Mile

Robert Hasiak - 100 IM

Bailey Rehm - Mile

Teagon Kelsey - Mile

Kylie Tininenko - 50 Fly

Samantha Sheridan - Mile

Lexi Carey - 500 Free

BAC Relay State Champions

Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay - Ethan Brown, Sy Pizzolato, Ty Zarbock, Teagon Kelsey

Boys 15-21 200 Medley Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh

10 and Under Girls 400 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens

11-12 Girls 400 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Kyla Kaufman, Adrienne Hasiak

13-14 Boys 400 Free Relay - Teagon Kelsey, Sy Pizzolato, Ethan Brown, Ty Zarbock

15-21 Boys 400 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Tucker Rice

10 and Under Girls 200 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens

11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Thandi Kandawasvika, Dani Hanson

15-21 Boys 200 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh

