Golf
Holes-In-One
George Bradley aced hole No. 10, a 143-yard layout, with an 8-iron at Par 3 on Wednesday. The witnesses were Corinne Grimm and Ben Selby.
Pete Peterson aced the 136-yard No. 12 hole on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek Golf Club on Thursday. He used a 7-iron and was witnessed by Dan Singer, Cliff Pickens, and Kirt Christensen.
Bowling
700 Series
Ron Engelhardt, 232-259-244-725, Tues. Mixed League, 203 avg.
Matt Ingold, 245-226-257-728, Wed. Metro League, 208 avg.
Swimming
Montana Swimming Club State Championships
Billings Aquatic Club results
Highlights: BAC was the overall team, girls and boys Montana state champions.
BAC Individual State Champions
Peter Thompson - 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free, Mile
Hayden Jakub - 50 Free, 100 IM, 25 Fly, 25 Free
Sophia Hasiak - 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back
Ella Klies - 200 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 IM
Liam Kerns - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 200 Breast
Long Huynh - 200 Fly, 200 Back, 100 Back
Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 IM
Josie Cancro - 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free
Ty Zarbock - 200 Fly, 100 Fly
Ethan Brown - 400 IM, 200 IM
Alysa Kaufman - 200 Fly, Mile
Tucker Rice - 500 Free, Mile
Adrienne Hasiak - Mile
Robert Hasiak - 100 IM
Bailey Rehm - Mile
Teagon Kelsey - Mile
Kylie Tininenko - 50 Fly
Samantha Sheridan - Mile
Lexi Carey - 500 Free
BAC Relay State Champions
Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay - Ethan Brown, Sy Pizzolato, Ty Zarbock, Teagon Kelsey
Boys 15-21 200 Medley Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
10 and Under Girls 400 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens
11-12 Girls 400 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Kyla Kaufman, Adrienne Hasiak
13-14 Boys 400 Free Relay - Teagon Kelsey, Sy Pizzolato, Ethan Brown, Ty Zarbock
15-21 Boys 400 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Tucker Rice
10 and Under Girls 200 Free Relay - Sophia Hasiak, Josie Cancro, Avery McLaughlin, Alexa Githens
11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Thandi Kandawasvika, Dani Hanson
15-21 Boys 200 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
