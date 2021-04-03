Golf

Hole-In-One

Bob Ouren aced the 144-yard 17th hole Saturday at Laurel with a 4-iron. Witnesses: Jim Ouren, Jim Nelson and Bill Tiefenthaler.

Yellowstone

Two-Person Best Ball: 1, Curt Finnicum/Julie Finnicum 65; T2, Jeff Winkler/Kathie Dugger 68; T2, Troy Dugger/Jeff Winkler 68; T2, Mike Bartholemew/Brian Anderson 68.

