Golf
Hole-In-One
Bob Ouren aced the 144-yard 17th hole Saturday at Laurel with a 4-iron. Witnesses: Jim Ouren, Jim Nelson and Bill Tiefenthaler.
Yellowstone
Two-Person Best Ball: 1, Curt Finnicum/Julie Finnicum 65; T2, Jeff Winkler/Kathie Dugger 68; T2, Troy Dugger/Jeff Winkler 68; T2, Mike Bartholemew/Brian Anderson 68.
