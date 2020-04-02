Big Sky State Games
Shape up Montana Virtual 5K
The Big Sky State Games, in conjunction with Shape Up Montana, are introducing a virtual 5K.
The virtual walk/run is designed to take place at your own pace, on your own time, and at your own location. The 5K distance can be completed from now until May 1. Participants will receive a T-shirt, bib, and finisher medal.
The cost of the Virtual 5K is $20. Participants in the three-month Shape Up Montana program are automatically entered in the Virtual 5K.
A few tips from the Billings TrailNet to enjoy the trails during this time, while protecting yourself and others: put six feet of distance between yourself and other people; if you suspect you have COVID-19, stay home and do not expose others, even on the trails; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow; avoid close contact with people who are sick.
For information, visit shapeupmontana.org or email info@bigskygames.org.
