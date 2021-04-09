34th Annual
Sidney Eagle Wrestling Camps
The Little Guy, Technique and Intensive Camp will be offered.
The camp conductor is Sidney High head coach Guy Melby.
Former Eagles star Brandon Eggum, now the head coach at the University of Minnesota, will once again be an instructor. Other clinicians are Minnesota wrestlers Michael Blockhus, Brayton Lee and Patrick McKee.
The Little Guy Camp is June 12-14 for beginners through sixth grade at Sidney High. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Little Guy camp features instructors from the University of Minnesota.
The Technique Camp is June 14-16 at Sidney High and is for grades 6-12 and for the more advanced wrestler. Graduates this spring can't attend this camp. The camp prepares wrestlers for the upcoming seasons and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
The Intensive Camp is June 12-17 at Sidney High and is an opportunity to train with teams going to the High School Nationals in Florida. The Intensive Camp will meet three times a day. Times are to be determined.
The fee for the Little Guy Camp is $100, the Intensive Camp is $175 and the Technique Camp is $225.
For a camp brochure, visit sidneywrestlingclub.com.
For information, contact Melby at melbs57@hotmail.com.
Disney Duals
A team from representing Montana is being assembled and will compete in the National Duals at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., June 22-27.
There are 150 teams at the National Duals with two days of pool wrestling, then two days of bracket wrestling.
There are three divisions: All-Star, Developmental and High School (a mixture of both All-Star and Developmental).
Each wrestler will have 15-20 matches and the style of wrestling is folkstyle.
Plans call for a training camp the week before the tournament (June 12-17 at Sidney High), which will feature wrestlers from Minnesota, coached by Sidney's Brandon Eggum. The team will also attend the Minnesota Dual Team Camp for three days and wrestle in 8-10 duals before departing for Florida.
Applications must be sent in by April 15. A $400 non-refundable deposit must accompany the application.
For information, visit sidneywrestlingclub.com or email Sidney High School coach Guy Melby at melbs57@hotmail.com.
