Lake Hills

Flags: 11: Bonnie Haman; 14: Sandy Leach; 15: Sharon Fred; 17: Pat Pitt; 18: Sue Sumner.

Laurel

Yellowstone Chapter PGA

Top club pros: Jeff Allen 71; Tom Anderson 74; Jim Empey 74; Andrew Cortez 75; Matthew Gibbens 75; Kury Reynolds 75.

Pro-Am Team: Andrew Cortez-Patrick McMullen-Chuck Thoennes-Ron Naber-Curt Wheeler 201; Jeff Allen-Kevin Woodin-Jim O'Neil-Paul O'Neil-Garrett Woodin 203; Tyler Roberts-Jordan Roberts-Jesse Noel-Rob Venneman-Larry Handsaker 204; Dan Bosch-Dan Ryan-Jay Wartnow-Pat O'Connor-Mike Reiter 205; Andrew Cortez-Bob Ulrich-John Reed-Jeff Cochrane-Jim Heath 207; Tom Anderson-Robert K. Anderson-Shawn Berry-Nathan Bailey-Liam Clancy 207; Evan Neihaus-Mark Taylor-Peter Benson-Steve Cassity-Sean Benson 208; Matthew Gibbens-Michael Megerth-Matthew Hall-Chris Hoggan 211; Kelbi Lee-Bill Leach-Lee Levine-Todd Sisson-Jody Eames 211; Steve Hurd-Brad Fox-Todd Krumm-Monte Krumm-Tony Golden 211; Jake Hedge-Tyson Bickford-Nick Pasquarello-Samuel Berry-Cole Whitmoyer 211; Mark Houser-Joey Lovell-John Weber-Chris Goldan-David Goldan 213.

Note: The Your Sports on Tuesday included incorrect Laurel Men's Pro Am golf submitted results. The correct submitted results can be found in today's Your Sports.

Amateur sweeps

Gross

Flight 1: Sean Benson 70, Liam Clancy 72, Chris Hunter 72, Joey Moore 73, Nathan Bailey 73, Todd Sisson 74.

Flight 2: Jordan Roberts 75, Tyler Johnston 79, Tom Kastelitz 80, Ryan Truscott 81, Dana Scott 82, Shawn Berry 84.

Flight 3: Ron Naber 76, Jesse Noel 80, John Reed 84, Curt Finnicum 85, Jack Sinclair 85, Kris Brester 85, Rick Norberg 86. 

Flight 4: Mike Reiter 82, Wayne Nelson 85, Cobey Theade 86, Michael Megerth 90, Mark Taylor 91, Kelly McLean 91, Dave Evans 91, Tom Denman 91. 

Net

Flight 1: Garrett Woodin 71, Mark Houser 73, Samuel Berry 74, Bill Leach 75, Brady Cady 75, Bill Allen 76.

Flight 2: Jay Wartnow 69, Mikel Garcia 74, Dan Bosch 74, Chuck Thoennes 75, Gary Carlson 76, Ken Kallem 77.

Flight 3: Bill Chupp 70, Rob Venneman 71, Jim Heath 72, Todd Krumm 73, Thomas Scott 73, Mark Bentson 74, Rhett Nemelka 75.

Flight 4: Tony Golden 68, Bob Ulrich 69, Steve Hurd 72, David Debock 73, Cole Whitmoyer 73, Pat O'Connor 74, Scott Aspenlieder 75.

Hilands

Men’s Fun Night Net Scramble: 1st, Curt Wheeler, Josh Stagg, Dennis Roberts, Frank Cross, Chet Birkeland, Meredith Reiter 21.8; 2nd, Cote Mangel, TJ Umemoto, Russ Fagg, Steve Nitz, Jake Korell, 25.9

