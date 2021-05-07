Basketball

MSU Billings boys high school team camp

Registration is open for the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program's boys high school team camp.

The camp is May 28-30 at Alterowitz Gymnasium and is open to high school boys basketball teams. The cost is $300 per team for the varsity division and $250 per team for the sub-varsity division.

The fee includes a four-game guarantee. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and the deadline is May 26.

For information, contact Yellowjackets assistant coach Luke Fennelly at luke.fennelly@msubillings.edu or visit https://www.msubmensbasketballcamps.com/boys-high-school-team-camp.cfm .

MSU Billings girls basketball summer camps

Registration is open for the Montana State University Billings girls basketball summer camps.

The Grades K-4 Girls Basketball Day Camp is June 7-9 from 9 a.m. to noon daily and is for grades K-4. The registration cost is $120, with a $30 discount per additional camper from the same family.

The Grades 5-8 Girls Basketball Day Camp is June 7-9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The registration cost is $120, with a $30 discount per additional camper from the same family.

The High School Girls Elite Basketball Camps are June 9-11 and July 21-23. Times are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 9 and July 21; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on June 10 and July 22; and 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for June 11 and July 23. The camp is for grades 8-12. Registration fees are $180 for a commuter camper and $320 for a resident camper with a $50 discount if a player attends both camps.

The High School Girls Team Camps are June 11-13 and July 23-25 and are for grades 8-12. The registration fee is $360 per team and $300 per additional team from the same school. The camp includes varsity and sub-varsity positions and is limited to 32 total teams.

All individual campers will receive a T-shirt and basketball. 

For information, contact MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin at kwoodin@msubillings.edu or MSUB assistant coach Alisha Breen at alisha.breen@msubillings.edu , or visit https://www.msubbasketball.com/ .

Tags

Load comments