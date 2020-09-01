Golf

Cellular Plus Eighth Annual Legion Baseball Shamble

The Cellular Plus Eighth Annual Legion Baseball Shamble is Oct. 5 at Yellowstone Country Club.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch begins at 11:30 p.m. A shotgun start is set for 12:30 p.m.

The fee for a four-person team is $750 — which includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch — and the tourney is limited to the first 28 teams to register. 

Raffle baskets and other prizes are available to win. The winners will receive $500 per person YCC pro shop credit.

Hole sponsorship is $200 and flag sponsorship is $50.

For information or an entry form, visit the Billings American Legion Baseball website at billingsalbaseball.org , or contact BALB chairman Jeff Ballard at jballard@ballardpetroleum.com .

Yegen

Ladies Day

Triple Threat: Liz Halverson 31; Robin Manning 38.5.

Flags: 2 Twyla Best, 3 Liz Halverson, 7 Traci Hirsch, 12 Robin Manning, 16 Linda Baugh, 18 Traci Hirsch.

Lake Hills

Morning Ladies

Flags: 10 Susan Johnson, 11 Becky Stabio, 13 Holly Balstad, 15 Becky Stabio, 17 Cheryl Sandbak, 18 Cheryl Brown.

Low Putts: Holly Balstad.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am

Professional results: Kury Reynolds 72, Tom Anderson 73, Andrew Cortez 74, Renzi Lee 76, Jim Halberg 77, James Stanofski 77.

Team results: Scott Pekovich/Casey Conlon/Tyler Johnston/Josh Kelly/Dalton Hagadone 203, Kury Reynolds/West Hernandez/Dick Fisher/Kurt Acton/Kyle Woodward 203, Mark Wehrman/Denny Holder/Brad Reierson/Patrick Tyvand/Taylor Graham 204, Chris Hunter/Wayne Nelson/Denny Menholt/Dennis Buscher/Jon Ussin 204, Evan Neihaus/Brandon Hurst/Cody Houska/Erik Rasmussen/Mikel Garcia 207.

Eaglerock

Tuesday Seniors

Mystery Double Orange Ball: Tom Feeley, Les Jensen, Pete Williams, Dan Dinardi 121; Ron Hirsch, Mike Joyce, Terry Laughery, Bill Poore 122; Jerry Rivinius, Dale Nagel, Dick Kosmicki, Pat Joyce 123; Dale Mack, Ed Barry, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton 125; Wally Holter, Charlie Peaton, Robert Foote, Tommy Johnson 127.

Hilands

Men's Fun Night

1 Gross, 1 Net: Jim Pickens/Ken Steinmetz/Bob Blackford/Greg Wood 65; Jim Hauptman/Dennis Roberts/Rich Hageman/Steve Diefenderfer 69; Andrew Zitzmann/Mike Hansen/John Tripp/Dale Hudiburgh 70.

