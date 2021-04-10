Golf

Yellowstone CC

Men's Kick Off 

Overall Point Winners: Greg Hardy/Greg McDonald, 34.5

Flight 1: Chris Hunter/Brad Fox, 30; Pat Ryan/Greg Elliot, 29               

Flight 2: Jeff Waller/Larry Iverson, 29.5; Brian Anderson/Mike Manning, 27.5

Flight 3: Mark Sorlie/Pat Behm, 29; Dan Jones/Rich Haag, 28             

Flight 4: Cal Stacey/Tony Typanski, 34; Matt Lucas/Rhett Hightower, 30.5

Flight 5: Chris Ryan/John Satchell, 29; Seth Hedge/Aaron Huseth, Jay Jamieson/Jake Finnicum, 26        

Flight 6: Greg Hardy/Greg McDonald, 34.5; Mike Bartholomew/Tyler Gannett, 31    

Flight 7Mike Bogy/Ian Grosulak, 31.5; Steve Hatzell/Jason Werholz, 29 

Flight 8: Tom Madden/Scott Lindell, 28; Kevin Kraft/Landy Leep, 26.5     

Flight 9: Steve Zabawa/Randy Swenson, 31; Wally Anderson/Paul Hatzell, 30 

