Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
1 Best Ball Plus: Kevin Brewer, Gary Simonich, Pat Nau -13; Paul Clavadetscher, Ed Dean, Jim Nielsen -9.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Shamble 2 Net: Jim Anderson, Jerry Hanson, Dale Hudiburgh, Rich Hageman 56; Dave Rye, Dave Kinnard, Larry Larson, Ken Lind 57.
Lake Hills
League championship
Low Gross Gold: Ron Burke 80
Low Gross Silver: Pat Joyce 85
Low Net: Rich Lorenz 69
Low Gross Super Senior: Ted Cerise 86
Flight 1: Low Gross: Ron Burke 80. Low Net: Bill Laurent 75, 2nd Low Net: Milt Strong 75, 3rd Low Net: Mike Bishop 79.
Flight 2: Low Gross: George Zorzakis 82. Low Net Randy Holm 76, 2nd Low Net: Jeff Glover 76, 3rd Low Net: Bob Nisbet 79.
Flight 3: Low Gross: Dan Tryan 85. Low Net: Todd Koepp 79, 2nd Low Net: Glenn Hageman 82, 3rd Low Net: Rod Kessler 84.
Flight 4: Low Gross: Gary Ugrin 87. Low Net: Rick Hadd 80, 2nd Low Net: Dave Williams 81, 3rd Low Net: Si Simonsen 83.
Flight 5: Low Gross: Rich Lorenz 81. Low Net: Gary Doll 74, 2nd Low Net: Terry Lane 78, 3rd Low Net: Mike Joyce 87.
Flight 6: Low Gross: Ron Pearson 88. Low Net: Dale Nagel 75, 2nd Low Net: Rob McDonald 77, 3rd Low Net: Mark Hansen 79.
Flight 7: Low Gross: Pat Joyce 85. Low Net: Stan Kondracki 77, 2nd Low Net: Jim Brown 79, 3rd Low Net: Chuck Morgan 81
Flight 8: Low Gross: Scott Anderson 91. Low Net: Jim Keeling 78, 2nd Low Net: Bob Holloway 89.
Flight 9: Low Gross: Steve Wimpfheimer 91. Low Net: George Maragos 76, 2nd Low Net: Joe Barbero 85, 3rd Low Net: Steve Ballock 85.
Flight 10: Low Gross: Mike Zabrocki 95. Low Net: Dave Maier 78, 2nd Low Net: Jerry Liffrig 79, 3rd Low Net: Mike Sullivan 81.
Flight 11: Low Gross: Mike Quade 96. Low Net: Howard Sumner 78, 2nd Low Net: Ron Cole 82, 3rd Low Net: Larry Bresnan 83.
Flight 12: Low Gross: Pat Petrino 90. Low Net: Bob Frank 75, 2nd Low Net: Gary Pearsall 78, 3rd Low Net: Ralph Blee 79.
Flight 13: Low Gross: Dan Carroll 97. Low Net: Rod Hessler 79, 2nd Low Net: Rick Stabio 80, 3rd Low Net: Tex Kiedrowski 85.
Flight 14: Low Gross: Ted Cerise 86. Low Net: Tom Schillinger 73, 2nd Low Net: Bruce Mueller 84, 3rd Low Net: Dick Kosmicki 86.
Flight 15: Low Gross: Sam Kierkaldi 101. Low Net:Ken Weber 81, 2nd Low Net: Del Hayter 84, 3rd Low Net: Marv Jochems 85.
Flight 16: Low Gross: Mike Devous 102. Low Net: Darryl Helmer 78, 2nd Low Net: Robert Marshall 79, 3rd Low Net: Phil Pugrud 83.
Flight 18: Low Gross: Larry McGinley 96. Low Net: Jake Ketterling 76, 2nd Low Net: Gary Amundson 86.
Flight 19: Low Gross: Doug Stenglein 95. Low Net: Paul Mock 77, 2nd Low Net: John Beck 82.
Flight 20: Low Gross: John Glen 99. Low Net: Oren Jones 88, 2nd Low Net: Ken Silvernagel 99.
Flags: 1 Dan Tryan, 2 Tom Schillinger, 3 Gary Ugrin, 4 George Maragos, 5 Randy Holm, 6 Jeff Glover, 7 George Zorzakis, 8 Tom Schillinger, 9 Tom Schillinger.
Par 3
Ladies League Tournament
Gross Champion: Nancy Schieno 59.
Net Champion: Judy Hugelen 48.
Flight 1: Gross: Lisa Forsberg 61, Jo Ausk 72, Juli Peden 72; Net: Penny Sipes 50, Corrine Grimm 58.
Flight 2: Gross: Alicia Lee 69, Barb Whittle 72; Net: Jean Becker 52, Donna Newell 54.
Flight 3: Gross: Joyce Pulley 72, Susan Johnson 72, Cheryl Brown 78; Net: Carolyn Collis 53, Jeanette Bejot 55, Joyce Norris 55.
Flight 4: Gross: Lynn Redman 83, Kathy Kuck 86; Net: Sharon Feeley 53, Alice Nickoloff 56.
Ladies League
Scramble: Alicia Lee, Mona Bailey, Bonnie Zieske, Shari Larson 27.5; Pat Pitt, Billie Krenzler, Kitty Brauer, Judy Pirtz 28.25; Jean Nilson, Kathy McGregor, Nancy Schieno, Donna Lance 29; Jo Ausk, Barb Whittle, Jeanette Bejot, Sharon Feeley 30.
Pryor Creek
Shamble
4 Net Scores, Stableford: Bruce Grendahl, Walter smith, Dennis Newell, Daryl Wulff 96; Michael Songer, Don Messeberg, Michael Cary, Ron Lassiter 89; Tom Corbin, Bruce Dunkin, John Scott, Jim Herold 89; Bob Oostermeyer, Paul Hart, Gerry Bittner, Don Charpentier 87; Sonny Westerman, Fred Montgomery, Jim Lee, Dick Montague 87.
