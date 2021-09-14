Golf
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Flight 1: Michele Geer 35, Penny Sipes 36, Mona Walters 36.
Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 39, Carol Jensen 40, Nancy Willkom 43.
Flight 3: Cathy Wagenhals 44, Donna Lance 44, Beverly Butorac 46, Kathy Kuck 46.
Flight 4: Loretta Doll 49, Caroline Kale 49, Mary Hellenthal 50.
Yellowstone
Low Net
Flight 1: Trena Boyd, 67; Mary Halstvedt 72.
Flight 2: Traci Hirsch, 72. Patty McLean, 72.
Flight 3: Donna Durham. 72.
Flags: 1, Mary Halstvedt; 5, Connie Nance; 8, Trena Boyd; 10, Karen Hays; 15, Mary Halstvedt; 17, Traci Hirsch.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Results: 1-Dale Mack, Doug Green, Tye Schulz, Pat Joyce, 229; 2-Ron Hirsch, Dale Nagel, Lane Snyder, Dick Dye, 231; 3-Ed Barry, Greg Charnesky, Chuck Morgan, Bob Schicktanz, 236; 4-Tom Feeley, Mike Joyce, Dick Jonasen, Scott McMillin, 239.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning League
Flags: 1. Mary Johnson; 2. Cheryl Sandbak; 3. Judy Peters; 4. Sue Sumner; 5. Carolyn Collins; 6. Bonnie Zieske; 7. Alicia Lee; 8. Sharon Fred; 9. Becky Stabio.
Low Putts: Laura Wilson 13.
Gross: Laura Wilson 38, Del Kay Bertino 44. Net: Pam Walz 30.5, Candy Net: Pam Walz 30,5, Candy Alberi 32.8.
Putting contest: Laura Wilson 19.
Dream Game: Cheryl Sandbak 27, Dell Kay Bertino 26, Peggy Muller 30, Alice Stenglein 29.
Most Improved Golfer: Bonnie Zieske.
Bowling
The Double Nickel Association will hold its first tournament of the year on Sept. 19 at Fat Cat Lanes in Laurel. Shift times are 8 and 9:30. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers that sign up. To confirm or reserve your place in this tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or by calling 406-652-3104 or 406-696-9668.
