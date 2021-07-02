Golf

Par 3

Hole-In-One

Tony Neuman aced hole No. 4 using an 8-iron from 137 yards out.

Briarwood

Tee Times

FRONT

GIRLS 11-14:

7:00:  Kennadie Peterman; Berkley Park

BOYS 13

7:08:  Cole Lozier; Caleb Fornshell; Billy Benjamin; Isaac Mosser

7:16:  Riley Meyer; Royce Taylor; Tucker Davis; Baxter Jensen

BOYS 12

7:24:  Avery Hunter; Sawyer Guenthner; Ty Telford

BOYS 11

7:32:  Brody Daniel; Colin Jensen; Jace Pimley; Jack Nielsen

7:40:  Holden Guenthner; Dax Winterholler; Hudson Anderson                          Chelsea Winterholler

7:50:  Grant Denz; Rocco Harris; Cruz Saylor; Ja Pimley; David Guenthner

8:00:  Colton Tourtlotte; Barrett Winterholler; Lincoln Daniel; Megan Pimley

GIRLS 8-10

8:10:  Annika King; Loza Robbins; Doug Quast

8:20: Clare Jensen; Avery Norman; Hadley Mosser

BACK

BOYS 16-17

7:00:  Tyler Brunner; Everest Carmain; Cade Wagner; Conor Walsh

7:08:  Blake Harlan; Reese Jensen; Sam Norman; Joseph Driscoll

GIRLS 15-17

7:16:  Rebecca Washington; Alison Shenk; Alex Miller; Haylee Adams

7:24:  McKenzie Walsh; Hannah Adams; Isabella Johnson; Alyssa Robertus  

BOYS 14

7:32:  Gavin Kindsfather; Nolan Harada; Evan Miller; Logan Connolly

7:40:  Dakota Quast; Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Eli Stenberg

BOYS 15

7:48:  Brady McCollum; Hayden Visser; Ethan Kautz

7:56:  Trayson Hart; Kyle Kennah; Landon Olson; McGuire Hanson

Lake Hills

Senior Cup

Results: Bob Frank/Gary Ugrin 2up over Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong. Larry Brensdahl/Jim Keeling 1 up over Glenn Hageman/Rob McDonald. Paul Mock/Howard Sumner 2 up over Terry Lane /Jack Wahl. Steve Ballock/Mike Devous 1 up over Ralph Blee /Tom Schillinger.

