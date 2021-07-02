Golf
Par 3
Hole-In-One
Tony Neuman aced hole No. 4 using an 8-iron from 137 yards out.
Briarwood
Tee Times
FRONT
GIRLS 11-14:
7:00: Kennadie Peterman; Berkley Park
BOYS 13
7:08: Cole Lozier; Caleb Fornshell; Billy Benjamin; Isaac Mosser
7:16: Riley Meyer; Royce Taylor; Tucker Davis; Baxter Jensen
BOYS 12
7:24: Avery Hunter; Sawyer Guenthner; Ty Telford
BOYS 11
7:32: Brody Daniel; Colin Jensen; Jace Pimley; Jack Nielsen
7:40: Holden Guenthner; Dax Winterholler; Hudson Anderson Chelsea Winterholler
7:50: Grant Denz; Rocco Harris; Cruz Saylor; Ja Pimley; David Guenthner
8:00: Colton Tourtlotte; Barrett Winterholler; Lincoln Daniel; Megan Pimley
GIRLS 8-10
8:10: Annika King; Loza Robbins; Doug Quast
8:20: Clare Jensen; Avery Norman; Hadley Mosser
BACK
BOYS 16-17
7:00: Tyler Brunner; Everest Carmain; Cade Wagner; Conor Walsh
7:08: Blake Harlan; Reese Jensen; Sam Norman; Joseph Driscoll
GIRLS 15-17
7:16: Rebecca Washington; Alison Shenk; Alex Miller; Haylee Adams
7:24: McKenzie Walsh; Hannah Adams; Isabella Johnson; Alyssa Robertus
BOYS 14
7:32: Gavin Kindsfather; Nolan Harada; Evan Miller; Logan Connolly
7:40: Dakota Quast; Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Eli Stenberg
BOYS 15
7:48: Brady McCollum; Hayden Visser; Ethan Kautz
7:56: Trayson Hart; Kyle Kennah; Landon Olson; McGuire Hanson
Lake Hills
Senior Cup
Results: Bob Frank/Gary Ugrin 2up over Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong. Larry Brensdahl/Jim Keeling 1 up over Glenn Hageman/Rob McDonald. Paul Mock/Howard Sumner 2 up over Terry Lane /Jack Wahl. Steve Ballock/Mike Devous 1 up over Ralph Blee /Tom Schillinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.