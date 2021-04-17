Laurel
Member/Member-Member/Guest
Ladies Division: Gross, Tracy Reiter/Darcy Miller 76; Paulette Toma/Mickey Campbell 86. Net, Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 70; Yvonne Glassing/Cindy Richard 73.
Men's Division (first flight): Gross, Dan Ryan/Jay Wartnow 63; Cameron Hackmann/Carson Hackmann 63; Tyler Roberts/Jordan Roberts 65; Ken Kallum/Drake Webinger 65; Shawn Hackmann/Jim O'Neil 66; Brett Barker/Barry Barker 66. Net, Tim McKinney/Scott McKinney 60; Bryce Blackley/Bill Leach 61; Eric Carlson/Jeff Bakken 61; Tyan Swan/Casey Andersen 62; Tony Golden/Cash Golden 63; Steve Weisenberger/ Eli Weisenberger 63.
Men's Division (second flight): Gross, Ron Naber/Wayne Gransbery 68; Jim King/Trent Sumptner 71; Rob Venneman/Jared Kaiser 71; Rex Hoag/Tim Griffin 72; Jeff Benson/Rick Fitterer 73; Larry Stailey/Steve Stabler 73. Net, George Kelly-Gary Dick 63; Jack Brilz/Bill Huyser 63; Art Logan/Kurt Weber 63; Gene Eckhardt/Cassidy Degele 64; Jeff Tutt/Cody Tutt 65; Tim Casey/Tim O'Connell 66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.