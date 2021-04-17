Laurel

Member/Member-Member/Guest

Ladies Division: Gross, Tracy Reiter/Darcy Miller 76; Paulette Toma/Mickey Campbell 86. Net, Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 70; Yvonne Glassing/Cindy Richard 73.

Men's Division (first flight): Gross, Dan Ryan/Jay Wartnow 63; Cameron Hackmann/Carson Hackmann 63; Tyler Roberts/Jordan Roberts 65; Ken Kallum/Drake Webinger 65; Shawn Hackmann/Jim O'Neil 66; Brett Barker/Barry Barker 66. Net, Tim McKinney/Scott McKinney 60; Bryce Blackley/Bill Leach 61; Eric Carlson/Jeff Bakken 61; Tyan Swan/Casey Andersen 62; Tony Golden/Cash Golden 63; Steve Weisenberger/ Eli Weisenberger 63.

Men's Division (second flight): Gross, Ron Naber/Wayne Gransbery 68; Jim King/Trent Sumptner 71; Rob Venneman/Jared Kaiser 71; Rex Hoag/Tim Griffin 72; Jeff Benson/Rick Fitterer 73; Larry Stailey/Steve Stabler 73. Net, George Kelly-Gary Dick 63; Jack Brilz/Bill Huyser 63; Art Logan/Kurt Weber 63; Gene Eckhardt/Cassidy Degele 64; Jeff Tutt/Cody Tutt 65; Tim Casey/Tim O'Connell 66.

