Golf

Lake Hills

Wednesday Seniors

Gross/Net

Flight A: Gross, Gary Doll 38. Net, Rich Lorenz 34. 2nd Net, Rick Hadd 35. 3rd Net: Si Simonsen 36, Milt Strong 36, Gary Ugrin 36.

Flight B: Gross, Stan Kondracki 42, Mark Hansen 41. Net, Randy Holm 32. 2nd Net, Jerry Liffrig 33.

Flight C: Gross, Ted Cerise 43. Net, Bob Frank 33, Bruce Mueller 33. 2nd Net, Mike Zabrocki 34.

Flight D: Gross, Pay Joyce 46, Jack Wahl 46. Net, John Beck 36. 2nd Net, Kent Richmond 37, Tom Schillinger 37, Rick Stabio 37.

Flags: 1 Mike Devous, 2 Ted Cerise, 7 Larry Brensdal, 9 Mike Joyce.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Shamble-2 Net Scores: Dave Malek, Ed Barry, Cliff Pickens, Jim Lee 121; Kirt Christensen, Russ McClellan, Joe Meyer, Dick Montague 122; Scott Alexander, Blind Draw, Bob Hanson, Ken Rauch 123; S/C-Sonny Westerman, Martin Rukstad, Dick Jonasen, Harvey Susott 124; Dan Singer, Dan Vogt, Leroy Uffelman, Rory Wilson 124; Bruce Grendahl, Roger Ditto, Wayne Bauer, Kenny Southworth 125.

Deuces: Jack Butorac, Pete Peterson, Dan Singer, Doug Wilson, Steve Staebler, Dickie Dye, Randy Bodley, Bob Hanson, John Felicioni.

Flags: Dave Malek, Keith Carpenter, Dan Vogt, Leroy Uffelman, Cliff Amundsen, Derek Taylor.

Briarwood

The Briarwood will host the Montana State Golf Association State 4-Ball from May 15-16. The tournament will feature two-person teams in men's, women's and mixed divisions. Flights for the teams will be determined by handicap, with a maximum handicap of 36 for men, 46 for women and 40 for mixed. The entry fee is $200 per team, with two rounds of golf and May 15 lunch included. Gross and net prizes will be given out in each division. 

Tags

Load comments