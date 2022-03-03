Bowling

700 Series

Sunset

Chris Guidry 235-236-277—748, 228 avg., Drifter League

David Winslow 228-224-267—719, 215 avg., Pioneer League

Tim Zorn 237-236-250—723, 201 avg., Pioneer League

Josh Link 224-269-256—749, 235 avg., Pioneer League

