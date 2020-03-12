Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Josh Link, 280-279-235-794, Pioneer, 239 avg.

Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 247-255-258-760, Pioneer, 203 avg.

Basketball

City Rec

Men's CI: Lithia 73, Venture Stone 61; Servpro of Billings 65, KB/McKell Bros. 46; Team Falls Down 62, Project Mayhem 49.

Men's at Castle Rock: Team Martin 90, Team Patton 53; Blue Cats 89, Practice Squad 63; Hooligan/Fuller 68, Uncle Drew's Crew 65.

Golf

Pryor Creek 

Seniors Shamble, net/gross: Ned Johnerson/Max Erickson/Harvey Susott/Dick Walker 131, Ace Barcus/Ed Barry/Randy Perry/Joe Meyer 131, Kirt Christensen/Paul Hart/Pete Peterson/Rick Reid 131, Rick Roedocker/Keith Carpenter/Chuck Jensen/Dick Montague/Dick Allran 132, Derek Taylor/Jim Moody/Scott Alexander/Ron Shoen 133.

Flags: 10 Rick Roedocker. 1, 10: Ned Johnerson.

Tags

Load comments