Golf
Hilands
Bonnie & Clyde Couples Tournament
Bart and Lynne Erickson/Kee Dunning and Stacy Stellflug 128.1; Jill and Ryan Venable/Doug and Shannon Jensen 133; Deb and Jim Walker/Kathy and Stan Barr 138.2; Jo and Randy Pates/Alexis and Rhett Hightower 138.1.
Par 3
The Double Nickel will host a golf get-together at Exchange City Par 3 Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 13. Six spots have been reserved, and 16 spots are open. Tee times will start at 10 a.m. To secure a spot and for more information, contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com.
