Golf
Yellowstone
Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur
Round 1
Championship flight: Mary Harris 84, Sue Matson 86.
Flight 1: Mary Halstvedt 92, Julie Fauth 93.
Flight 2: Jalene Conlon 89, Traci Hirsch 97.
Flight 3: Therese Dickey 103, Patty McLean 107, Susan Walton 107.
Flight 4: Marcia Hafner 109, Kass Crawford 110, Karen Hayes 110.
Hilands
Men’s Finale
Scramble
Results: 1st, Jeff Gruizenga/Jim Walker/Roy Brown/Chet Birkeland 59; 2nd, Trenton Bentz/Kevin Sullivan/Doug Osborne/Henry Morgan/Greg Wood 60; T3rd, Andrew Cox/Bill Schrock/John Blades/C.W Lo/Jake Korell 63; T3rd, Ryan Venable/Scott Twito/Matt Overby/Dennis Roberts/Steve Diefenderger 63.
