Golf

Yellowstone

Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur

Round 1

Championship flight: Mary Harris 84, Sue Matson 86.

Flight 1: Mary Halstvedt 92, Julie Fauth 93.

Flight 2: Jalene Conlon 89, Traci Hirsch 97.

Flight 3: Therese Dickey 103, Patty McLean 107, Susan Walton 107.

Flight 4: Marcia Hafner 109, Kass Crawford 110, Karen Hayes 110.

Hilands

Men’s Finale

Scramble

Results: 1st, Jeff Gruizenga/Jim Walker/Roy Brown/Chet Birkeland 59; 2nd, Trenton Bentz/Kevin Sullivan/Doug Osborne/Henry Morgan/Greg Wood 60; T3rd, Andrew Cox/Bill Schrock/John Blades/C.W Lo/Jake Korell 63; T3rd, Ryan Venable/Scott Twito/Matt Overby/Dennis Roberts/Steve Diefenderger 63.

