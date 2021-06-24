Big Sky State Games
World Record Track & Field Camp
The World Record Track & Field Camp is returning to the Big Sky State Games.
Four Olympic track athletes will return to the Big Sky State Games this summer to lead athletes through the camp. For the fourth year, Willie Banks, world record setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper will spearhead the camp. Banks will be joined by Erin Shean, Kimberly Hamilton, Erica Fraley, and Gregg Simmons.
Shean is a dual sport All-American and became an Olympian in 2000 for high jump. She is a seven-time All-American playing both volleyball and track in college. For javelin, All-American javelin thrower from Kent State, Hamilton will be joining the camp. Hamilton placed third in javelin at the 2012 Olympic Trials. The pole vault clinician is 2008 Olympian Fraley, with a PR of more than 14-9. Fraley coaches at Washington State University. Simmons is a speed and performance specialist who has trained multiple Olympians and champions at all levels.
The camp will be held Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Billings Skyview. The camp is recommended for athletes ages 12-18. The entry fee is $135 (includes Friday camp, lunch, and up to five BSSG track and field events on Saturday). Coaches’ registrations are free this year with support from the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track Meet. Coaches also receive a free T-shirt when three or more of their athletes sign up for the camp. Register at bigskygames.org under Track & Field. Online registration closes July 9.
State Games Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, July 16 at Daylis Stadium.
The Track and Field Camp is supported by The Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track Meet. For information, go to bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
Golf
Pryor Creek
Ladies Wednesday Night League
Flags: 10 Julia Jefferson, 11 Kami Martinez, 12 Amy Adams, 13 Lisa Perry, 14 Kandi Boyer, 15 Kandi Boyer, 16 Donna Newell, 17 Mandy Hurr, 18 Donna Newell.
Lake Hills
Senior Golf League Vegas Tournament
9-Hole Event
Results: 1, John Beck/Mike Devous/Lanny Fred 65. 2, John Glen/Jake Ketterling/Ken Webber 69.
18-Hole Event
Results: 1, Ralph Blee/Glen Hageman/Marv Jochems/Dave Williams 118. 2, Ted Cerise/Bill Laurent/Larry McGinley/Mike Quade 122. 3, Ron Burke/Stan Kondracki/George Maragos/Chuck Morgan 124. 4, Paul Mock/Bob Nisbisbet/Tom Schillinger/Howard Sumner 126.
Flags: Closest to the pin in 3, hole 10, Gary Ugrin; Closest to the pin in 2, Hole 11, Chuck Morgan; Closest to the pin in three, Hole 15, Milt Strong; Long Putt, Hole 17, Gary Doll.
Yegen
Yellowstone County Junior Golf Results
BOYS 16-17: 1. Sam Norman, 36; 2. Joseph Driscoll, 40; 3. Casey Wilson 40.
BOYS 15: 1. Trayson Hart 40; 2. Brady McCollum 43; 3. Kyle Kennah 45.
BOYS 14: 1. Palmer Coleman 39; 2. Dakota Quast 46; 3. Payton O’Neil 48.
BOYS 13: 1. Royce Taylor 36; 2. Riley Meyer 46; 3. Tucker Davis 48.
BOYS 12: 1. Matthew Ramshaw 38; 2. Gabe Glassing 41; 3. Evan Zielstra 45.
BOYS 11: 1. Cord Logan 43; 2. Rory Ryan 43; 3. Hunter Smith 46.
BOYS 8-10: 1. Barrett Winterholler 21; 2. Brody Daniel 23; 3. Dax Winterholler 23.
GIRLS 15-17: 1. Lauren Mayala 35; 2. Hannah Adams 40; 3. Haylee Adams 42.
GIRLS 11-14: 1. Paige Loberg 50; 2. Kennadie Peterman 63.
GIRLS 8-10: 1. Avery Norman 22; 2. Arabella Harris 31; 3. Annika King 42.
Montana State Golf Association
State Junior Champions
At Bozeman, Cottonwood Hills
Boys Division
13 & Under Flight: 1, Brady Powell 138; 2, Maxwell Milton; 3, Cooper Bourret 141; 4, John Gilbert 144.
14-15 Flight: 1, Kade McDonough 143; 2, Brady Meek 149; 3, Cameron Hackman 149; 4, Hunter Emerson 149.
16-18 Flight: 1, Carson Hackmann 140; 2, Jack Prigge 143; 3, Justus Verge 143; 143, Jordan Verge 144.
Girls Division
13 & Under Flight: 1, Kira Connell 181; 2, Cate Leydig 181; 3, Paige Loberg 209; 4, Dylan Manka 215.
14-15 Flight: 1, Addiley Lloyd 156; 2, Isabella Johnson 172; 3, Celi Chapman 175; 4, Rebecca Washington 179.
16-18 Flight: 1, Macee Greenwood 145; 2, Samantha Yates 152; 3, Emma Woods 155; 4, Marcella Mercer 157.
