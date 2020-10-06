Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: John Lafko, 252-217-246-715, Wednesday Night Metro, 192 avg.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Bill Ryan aced the No. 8 hole at Laurel from 120 yards using a 9-iron. Winesses: Dan Bosch, Pat O'Conner and Mike Reiter.
Hilands
Men's Tuesday Fun Night: 1, Jeff Gruizenga, 34 (Won on scorecard playoff); 2, Todd Torbert, 34; 3, Ken Steinmetz, 35; 4, Rich Hageman, 37.
Trapshooting
Huntley Trap Club
Marvin Lamotte Memorial
Class A: Wade Smith, 100; J.D. Kent, 100. Smith def. Kent 25-24.
Class B: Thomas Grosskopf, 99.
Class C: David Krogedal, 89.
Class D: Avis McDowell, 81.
Women: Tonya Kent, 95.
Veteran: Gerry Piccioni, 95.
Sub Junior: Garett Prom, 94.
Short yardage: Dominick Enzenbacher, 98.
Mid yardage: Peter Kirst, 92; Tacy Landeis, 95. Landeis def. Kirst (forfeit).
Long yardage: Wade Smith, 90; Lyle Brice, 90; Hunter Krogedal, 90; Kevin Nelson, 90. Krogedal 23, Brice 22, Smith 22, Nelson (forfeit).
Doubles
Class A: J.D. Kent, 94; Daryl Shehan, 94. Kent def. Shehan 19-17.
Class B: Wade Smith, 90; Thomas Grosskopf, 90. Smith def. Grosskopf 17-15.
Class C: Art Ryder, 90.
Class D: Garett Prom, 87.
HOA: Thomas Grosskopf, 285X300.
