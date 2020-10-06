Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: John Lafko, 252-217-246-715, Wednesday Night Metro, 192 avg.

Golf

Hole-In-One

Bill Ryan aced the No. 8 hole at Laurel from 120 yards using a 9-iron. Winesses: Dan Bosch, Pat O'Conner and Mike Reiter.

Hilands

Men's Tuesday Fun Night: 1, Jeff Gruizenga, 34 (Won on scorecard playoff); 2, Todd Torbert, 34; 3, Ken Steinmetz, 35; 4, Rich Hageman, 37.

Trapshooting

Huntley Trap Club 

Marvin Lamotte Memorial

Class A: Wade Smith, 100; J.D. Kent, 100. Smith def. Kent 25-24.

Class B: Thomas Grosskopf, 99.

Class C: David Krogedal, 89.

Class D: Avis McDowell, 81.

Women: Tonya Kent, 95.

Veteran: Gerry Piccioni, 95.

Sub Junior: Garett Prom, 94.

Short yardage: Dominick Enzenbacher, 98.

Mid yardage: Peter Kirst, 92; Tacy Landeis, 95. Landeis def. Kirst (forfeit).

Long yardage: Wade Smith, 90; Lyle Brice, 90; Hunter Krogedal, 90; Kevin Nelson, 90. Krogedal 23, Brice 22, Smith 22, Nelson (forfeit).

Doubles

Class A: J.D. Kent, 94; Daryl Shehan, 94. Kent def. Shehan 19-17.

Class B: Wade Smith, 90; Thomas Grosskopf, 90. Smith def. Grosskopf 17-15.

Class C: Art Ryder, 90.

Class D: Garett Prom, 87.

HOA: Thomas Grosskopf, 285X300.

