agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Oct 8, 2020

Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Kyle Armstrong, 235-239-233-707, Pioneer, 183 avg.
Fireside: Tim Goins, 224-283-233-740, Pioneer, 203 avg.

featured
'It's kind of crazy to even think about': Hot Springs to play 2 football games in 3 days
For young athletes, ominous threat from COVID-19 is heart inflammation
'Hey, this could be your last day in the gym': For undefeated Charlo volleyball, any time together is precious
Bitterroot schools facing athletic uncertainty as Hamilton, Stevensville shut down campuses
Frontier Conference announces spring football schedule; season opens Feb. 27
