Mar 30, 2022

GolfHole-in-one

Ken Sipes aced the 135-yard No. 14 hole at Hilands using a 7-iron. Witness: Bruce Posey, Wayne Fenter, C.W. Lo, Jim Espy, Jim Pickens.
