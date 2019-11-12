Bowling

700 Series

Fat Cat Lanes: Josh Link, 257-264-217-738, American, 231 avg. 

High Game High Series

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash, 198-549.

Guys and Gals Women: Heather Gonzales, 176-498.

Guys and Gals Men: Duran Stepper, 209; Mitch Werner, 557.

American: Josh Link, 264-738.

Pintoppers: Michelle Oak, 192-552.

Thursday Mixers Women: Shelle Barker, 183; Terry Visser 525.

Thursday Mixers Men: Don Stewart, 223-589.

National: Garrett Larson, 254; Brad Thomas, 652.

Fat Cat Seniors Women: Judy Burke, 194; Donna Mitchell, 520.

Fat Cat Seniors Men: Dennis Mitchell, 245; Dean Hallen, 624.

Holy Rollers Women: Teri Michael, 204; Holli Klein, 449.

Holy Rollers Men: Bret Flynn, 210-576.

Youth 11 and Under Girls: Harper Andersen, 115-284.

Youth 11 and Under Boys: Ryker Crooksteon, 139; Michael Hughes, 333.

Youth 12 and Over Girls: Elizabeth Paulsen, 148-440.

Youth 12 and Over Boys: Maverick Hoppman, 203-501.

