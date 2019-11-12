Bowling
700 Series
Fat Cat Lanes: Josh Link, 257-264-217-738, American, 231 avg.
High Game High Series
Fat Cat Lanes
Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash, 198-549.
Guys and Gals Women: Heather Gonzales, 176-498.
Guys and Gals Men: Duran Stepper, 209; Mitch Werner, 557.
American: Josh Link, 264-738.
Pintoppers: Michelle Oak, 192-552.
Thursday Mixers Women: Shelle Barker, 183; Terry Visser 525.
Thursday Mixers Men: Don Stewart, 223-589.
National: Garrett Larson, 254; Brad Thomas, 652.
Fat Cat Seniors Women: Judy Burke, 194; Donna Mitchell, 520.
Fat Cat Seniors Men: Dennis Mitchell, 245; Dean Hallen, 624.
Holy Rollers Women: Teri Michael, 204; Holli Klein, 449.
Holy Rollers Men: Bret Flynn, 210-576.
Youth 11 and Under Girls: Harper Andersen, 115-284.
Youth 11 and Under Boys: Ryker Crooksteon, 139; Michael Hughes, 333.
Youth 12 and Over Girls: Elizabeth Paulsen, 148-440.
Youth 12 and Over Boys: Maverick Hoppman, 203-501.
