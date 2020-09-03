Golf
Men's County Am
The 2020 Yellowstone County Men's Amateur golf tournament will be held Sept. 19-20 at Par 3. Entry forms are available at all local pro shops. For information, call Par 3 at 406-652-2553.
Hole-In-One
Bill Turnquist made a hole-in-one on the 141-yard, No. 5 hole at Yegen on Thursday with an 8-iron. Witnesses: Hank Beauman, Gerald Yager, John Junnila, Loretta Doll.
Billings Clinic Classic
Aug. 17-28
Men
at Riverside Country Club (Bozeman)
Gross: Josh Hedge, Jake Hedge, Seth Hedge, Chandler Griffin 106.
Net: Gape Lapito, Ryan Gomendi, Herb Thackeray, Casey Anderson 104; Audrey Wooding, Max Troutman, Mike Wilkinson, Keith Duneman 104; Danny Sprinkle, Tim Hein, Mike Wilkinson, Keith Duneman 107.
at Hilands
Gross: John Hedge, Seth Hedge, CB Wagner, Tim Kienitz 119.
Net: Kevin Heaney, Mike Tenant, Lexi Pyette, Phil DeAngeli 110; Eva Arant, Luke Arant, Terry Hansen, Greg Baker 114; Quinn Donovan, Dennis Buscher, Wayne Nelsen, Levi Wanna 114.
Men's Day
Flags: 3/12, Paul Cox; 5/14, Jerry Wolf; 6/15, Paul Cox; 9/18, Dave Kalberg.
Women
at Laurel
Gross: Erin Bequette, Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Debra Bonogofsky 53.
Net: Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Margo Salsberg, Rachel Boespflug 52; Jan Peterson, Jen Smith, Kelly Coleman, Lea Thompson 56; Alice Gordon, Mary Anne Halvorson, Toni Mahoney, Anne Marie 56.
Open
at Laurel
Gross: Drew Leueaux, Andrew Newman, Kyle Thelen, John Nielson 122.
Net: Scott Aspenlieder, Robbie Neihart, Mark Klein, Cory Moore 107; John Hedge, Tim Kientz, CB Wagner, Chris Anderson 108; Dusty Eaton, Paul Siderius, Bill Dubeau, Chris Martison 109.
Pryor Creek
Senior Championship
Final results
Overall gross champion: Clay Schwartz 153.
Overall net champion: Don Charpentier 142.
Flight A
Gross: Clay Schwartz 153; John Felicioni 163; Bill Ehresman 166, Doug Wilson 168.
Net:Mike Songer 147; Bruce Grendahl 149; Bill Lynn 152; Dave Malek 155.
Flight B
Gross: Doug Johnson 164; Steve Staebler 169; Derek Taylor 174; Martin Rukstad 175.
Net: Scott Dickinson 149; Randy Bodley 153; Max Erickson 158; Pat Garrison 160.
Flight C
Gross: Dan Vogt 170; Ace Barcus 176; Mike Pickett 181; Keith Beartusk 185.
Net: Roger Ditto 154; David Scott 155; Keith Carpenter 162; Bob Riehl 164.
Flight D
Gross: Cliff Frank 172; John Langoliers 182; Paul Hart 189; Cliff Schell 190.
Net: Wayne Bauer (G/N) 157; Scott Alexander 156; Randy Perry 165; Raymond Hicks 166.
Flight E
Gross: Don Charpentier 177; Jim Sandall 183; Scott Armstrong 190; Bruce Rukstad 194.
Net: Joel Leite 145; Jim Pickens 152; Dick Jonasen 157; Jim Lee 160.
Flight F
Gross: Jim Rex 188; Rick Hobbs 196; Ron Lassiter 200; Rick Reid 202.
Net: Wally Sims 148; Cliff Amundsen 154; Pat Sherman 156.
Par 3
Senior Scramble
John Boll/Eugune Sawyer/Perry Scheidecker/Scott McMillin 51; Gary Lemke/Roy Thompson/Jerry Narum/Dick Hilgendorf 51; Tom Fox/Kim Flohr/Dick Wesnick/Gary Amundson 51.
Yegen
Senior Club Championship
Overall Gross: John Steele 151.
Overall Net: Ray Weber 123.
A Flight: Gross: Joe Bridges 161. Net: Clark Swan 151, Bob Turnquist 152.
B Flight: Gross: John Steele 151. Net: Paul Parker 138, Brian Gouldsberry & Tom Eldridge 145.
C Flight: Gross: Dennis Osborne 163. Net: Wade Freiboth 146, Wayne Everson & Wally Holter 147.
D Flight: Gross: Greg Branstetter 166. Net: Pete Conway 144, Earl May & Rico Brennan 145.
E Flight: Gross: David Kennedy 166. Net: Greg Charnesky 140, Ray Schuld 144.
F Flight: Gross: Ted Rist 172. Net: David Pope 148, John Johnson 149.
G Flight: Gross: Tommy Johnson 172. Net: Steve Schieno 145, Dave Bofto 152.
H Flight: Gross: Gerald Yager 172. Net: Doug Green & John Junnila 139.
I Flight: Gross: Roy Schmidt 180. Net: Bill Houghton 142 Gary LeFor 145.
J Flight: Gross: John Fekety 193. Net: Dennis McKnire 150 Sam Young & Harvey Tripple 153.
K Flight: Gross: Tom Wordon 187. Net: Leroy Morse 154, Sam Deckert & Sandy MacDonald 155.
L Flight: Gross: Clarke Coulter 186. Net: Ray Weber 123, Larry Larson 141.
Flags (Day 1): 1. Gilbertson, 2. Tripple, 3 Green, 4 Fekety, 5 B. Turnquist, 6 Pope, 7 Kemp, 8 Osborne, 9 Tripple, 10 Weber, 11 Junnila, 12 Good, 13 Bofto, 14 Parker, 15 Butler, 16 Rist, 17 Green, 18 Szudera.
Flags (Day 2): 1 White, 2 Rivinius, 3 Kennedy, 4 Swan, 5 B Turnquist, 6 Gummer, 7 Schmidt, 8 Parker, 9 Swan, 10 Butler, 11 Chernesky, 12 Schmidt, 13 Cortez, 14 Butler, 15 Peaton, 16 Green, 17 Wilbert, 18 Beauman.
Mighty Bronc Golf Tournament
The Billings Senior boys basketball program is holding the Mighty Bronc Golf Tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 3. It’s a team scramble format for 18 holes with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost per four-player team is $500, or $125 per individual. The cost includes green fees, carts, range balls, dinner and a drink ticket and a chance to win several prizes. Proceeds go to support the Broncs boys basketball program. Email Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org or Roger Burckley at burckleyr@billingsschools.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.