Men's County Am

The 2020 Yellowstone County Men's Amateur golf tournament will be held Sept. 19-20 at Par 3. Entry forms are available at all local pro shops. For information, call Par 3 at 406-652-2553.

Hole-In-One

Bill Turnquist made a hole-in-one on the 141-yard, No. 5 hole at Yegen on Thursday with an 8-iron. Witnesses: Hank Beauman, Gerald Yager, John Junnila, Loretta Doll.

Billings Clinic Classic

Aug. 17-28 

Men

at Riverside Country Club (Bozeman)

Gross: Josh Hedge, Jake Hedge, Seth Hedge, Chandler Griffin 106.

Net: Gape Lapito, Ryan Gomendi, Herb Thackeray, Casey Anderson 104; Audrey Wooding, Max Troutman, Mike Wilkinson, Keith Duneman 104; Danny Sprinkle, Tim Hein, Mike Wilkinson, Keith Duneman 107. 

at Hilands

Gross: John Hedge, Seth Hedge, CB Wagner, Tim Kienitz 119.

Net: Kevin Heaney, Mike Tenant, Lexi Pyette, Phil DeAngeli 110; Eva Arant, Luke Arant, Terry Hansen, Greg Baker 114; Quinn Donovan, Dennis Buscher, Wayne Nelsen, Levi Wanna 114.

Men's Day

Flags: 3/12, Paul Cox; 5/14, Jerry Wolf; 6/15, Paul Cox; 9/18, Dave Kalberg. 

Women

at Laurel

Gross: Erin Bequette, Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Debra Bonogofsky 53.

Net: Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Margo Salsberg, Rachel Boespflug 52; Jan Peterson, Jen Smith, Kelly Coleman, Lea Thompson 56; Alice Gordon, Mary Anne Halvorson, Toni Mahoney, Anne Marie 56.

Open

at Laurel

Gross: Drew Leueaux, Andrew Newman, Kyle Thelen, John Nielson 122.

Net: Scott Aspenlieder, Robbie Neihart, Mark Klein, Cory Moore 107; John Hedge, Tim Kientz, CB Wagner, Chris Anderson 108; Dusty Eaton, Paul Siderius, Bill Dubeau, Chris Martison 109.

Pryor Creek

Senior Championship

Final results

Overall gross champion: Clay Schwartz 153.

Overall net champion: Don Charpentier 142.

Flight A

Gross: Clay Schwartz 153; John Felicioni 163; Bill Ehresman 166, Doug Wilson 168.

Net:Mike Songer 147; Bruce Grendahl 149; Bill Lynn 152; Dave Malek 155.

Flight B

Gross: Doug Johnson 164; Steve Staebler 169; Derek Taylor 174; Martin Rukstad 175.

Net: Scott Dickinson 149; Randy Bodley 153; Max Erickson 158; Pat Garrison 160.

Flight C

Gross: Dan Vogt 170; Ace Barcus 176; Mike Pickett 181; Keith Beartusk 185.

Net: Roger Ditto 154; David Scott 155; Keith Carpenter 162; Bob Riehl 164.

Flight D

Gross: Cliff Frank 172; John Langoliers 182; Paul Hart 189; Cliff Schell 190.

Net: Wayne Bauer (G/N) 157; Scott Alexander 156; Randy Perry 165; Raymond Hicks 166.

Flight E

Gross: Don Charpentier 177; Jim Sandall 183; Scott Armstrong 190; Bruce Rukstad 194.

Net: Joel Leite 145; Jim Pickens 152; Dick Jonasen 157; Jim Lee 160.

Flight F

Gross: Jim Rex 188; Rick Hobbs 196; Ron Lassiter 200; Rick Reid 202.

Net: Wally Sims 148; Cliff Amundsen 154; Pat Sherman 156.

Par 3

Senior Scramble

John Boll/Eugune Sawyer/Perry Scheidecker/Scott McMillin 51; Gary Lemke/Roy Thompson/Jerry Narum/Dick Hilgendorf 51; Tom Fox/Kim Flohr/Dick Wesnick/Gary Amundson 51.

Yegen

Senior Club Championship

Overall Gross: John Steele 151.

Overall Net: Ray Weber 123.

A Flight: Gross: Joe Bridges 161. Net: Clark Swan 151, Bob Turnquist 152.

B Flight: Gross: John Steele 151. Net: Paul Parker 138, Brian Gouldsberry & Tom Eldridge 145.

C Flight: Gross: Dennis Osborne 163. Net: Wade Freiboth 146, Wayne Everson & Wally Holter 147.

D Flight: Gross: Greg Branstetter 166. Net: Pete Conway 144, Earl May & Rico Brennan 145.

E Flight: Gross: David Kennedy 166. Net: Greg Charnesky 140, Ray Schuld 144.

F Flight: Gross: Ted Rist 172. Net: David Pope 148, John Johnson 149.

G Flight: Gross: Tommy Johnson 172. Net: Steve Schieno 145, Dave Bofto 152.

H Flight: Gross: Gerald Yager 172. Net: Doug Green & John Junnila 139.

I Flight: Gross: Roy Schmidt 180. Net: Bill Houghton 142 Gary LeFor 145.

J Flight: Gross: John Fekety 193. Net: Dennis McKnire 150 Sam Young & Harvey Tripple 153.

K Flight: Gross: Tom Wordon 187. Net: Leroy Morse 154, Sam Deckert & Sandy MacDonald 155.

L Flight: Gross: Clarke Coulter 186. Net: Ray Weber 123, Larry Larson 141.

Flags (Day 1): 1. Gilbertson, 2. Tripple, 3 Green, 4 Fekety, 5 B. Turnquist, 6 Pope, 7 Kemp, 8 Osborne, 9 Tripple, 10 Weber, 11 Junnila, 12 Good, 13 Bofto, 14 Parker, 15 Butler, 16 Rist, 17 Green, 18 Szudera.

Flags (Day 2): 1 White, 2 Rivinius, 3 Kennedy, 4 Swan, 5 B Turnquist, 6 Gummer, 7 Schmidt, 8 Parker, 9 Swan, 10 Butler, 11 Chernesky, 12 Schmidt, 13 Cortez, 14 Butler, 15 Peaton, 16 Green, 17 Wilbert, 18 Beauman.

Mighty Bronc Golf Tournament

The Billings Senior boys basketball program is holding the Mighty Bronc Golf Tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 3. It’s a team scramble format for 18 holes with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost per four-player team is $500, or $125 per individual. The cost includes green fees, carts, range balls, dinner and a drink ticket and a chance to win several prizes. Proceeds go to support the Broncs boys basketball program. Email Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org or Roger Burckley at burckleyr@billingsschools.org for more information.

