2020 Regional Silver Gloves

Jan. 3-4 in Boise, Idaho

Billings Elite Amateur Boxing boxers

Championship bouts

Female, 65 pounds, 10 years old: Mia Garcia, Billings Elite, unanimous dec. Isabella Garcia, Oregon.

Female, 90, 11: Kyla Riddle, Billings Elite, won uncontested.

Female, 95, 11: Angelle Wellknown, Billings Elite, unanimous dec. Allison Geuring, Washington

Male, 110, 12: Kale Shore, Billings Elite, won uncontested.

Male, 65, 11: Kaiden Coates, Billings Elite, split dec. Haziel Lara, Idaho

Female, 138, 12: Gabbrielle Gallegos, Billings Elite, won uncontested.

Female, 165, 12: Bianca Morales, Billings Elite, won uncontested.

Other Billings boxers

Female, 85, 11: Johaunna Martinez, Billings, won uncontested.

Match Bouts

Female, 90, 11: Johaunna Martinez, Billings, split dec. Kyla Riddle, Billings Elite.

Male 110, 12: Isaac Taylor, Oregon, split dec. Kale Shore, Billings Elite.

Male, 132: Steven Potter Jr., 12, Billings Elite, unanimous dec. Arturo Monriquez, 14, Great Falls Electric City.

Male, 80: Braydon Coates, 11, Billings Elite split dec. Dylan Hoban, 10, Billings Elite

Notes: The Regional Silver Gloves champions advance to Independence, Mo., for the National Silver Gloves Tournament Jan. 29-Feb. 1. … Billings Elite will take a team on Jan. 18 to the Mining City for the Butte Invitational. … The club will host Gym Wars on Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at 523 South 29th Street at the Levels Training Center. Boxers from gyms across the state will compete in amateur and professional exhibition matches. The cost for admission is $5. Concessions will be available. Billings Elite team apparel will be available for purchase.

The Billings Elite team trains Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Levels Training Center. Male and female amateur boxers ages 7-plus are welcome. The cost is $30 per month. Each additional member of the family is charged $10 per month.

For information, call coach Stewart Strever at 406-647-4001.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Mike Freund, 221-268-248-737, Monday Mixed, 214 avg.; Kyle Wyckoff, 269-224-237-730, Pioneer, 243 avg.; Paul Schmidt, 244-224-244-712, Pioneer, 200 avg.; Kyle Armstrong, 264-234-204-702, Pioneer, 207 avg.; Josh Link, 262-268-195-725, Pioneer, 236 avg.

Pool

Fraternal Pool League

Scores: Golden Eagles 12, KC Royals 5; Bald Eagles 10, Eagle Claw 8; Eagle Eye 14, Moose 3.

Standings: Golden Eagles 145, Eagle Eye 131, KC Royals 118, Eagle Claw 111, Bald Eagles 83, Moose 75.

Basketball

Shepherd Showdown

The Shepherd Showdown is Feb. 29-March 1 at Shepherd High School.

The tourney is for both girls and boys teams in grades 5-8. The cost is $200 per team. The deadline to enter is Feb. 15.

Entry forms and other information can be found on the Shepherd Showdown Facebook page and the Shepherd school website: shepherd.k12.mt.us .

For information, contact Shepherd AD Rich Hash at 406-373-5873.

